Body found in abandoned Agriculture Ministry building

The Ministry of Agriculture's abandoned Surveys and Mapping building where the decomposing body of a man was found on November 17. - Gregory Mc Burnie

THE identity of a man whose body was found at an abandoned Ministry of Agriculture building on Wrightson Road, Port of Spain, remains a mystery to police.

Around 6.30 am on November 17, an anonymous pedestrian called the Police Command Centre and told them they smelled a foul odour coming from inside the old Surveys and Mapping Division building.

Police went to the scene and an MTS officer gave them access to the building.

When they entered they found the badly decomposed body of man.

The man appeared to be of African descent with a rasta hair style and was shirtless, wearing only a brown long pants.

Police found no visible signs of violence on the body. The district medical officer pronounced the man dead and ordered his body be removed to the Forensic Science Centre in St James for a autopsy to be done.

It is still unclear how the man gained access to the building. Newsday passed by the building on November 19 and there was a lock on the front gate and all doors and windows appeared to be locked.

Officers from the Central Police Station have been assigned to investigate the man’s death.