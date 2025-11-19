'Blue on Blue' drug bust in El Socorro

Marijuana in paint buckets at a building in El Socorro on November 19. - TTPS

OFFICERS from the Central Division and Special Branch, acting separately, descended on a building in El Socorro on November 19 where they found buckets of packaged marijuana.

ACP Administration Curt Simon and head of the Anti-extortion Unit ACP Richard Smith confirmed the seizure while speaking with the media outside the Police Administration Building in Port of Spain.

According to police, intelligence was received about a barrel of guns and drugs in El Socorro, but when police arrived only marijuana was found.

Simon said there was a "blue on blue" scenario as officers from both the Central Division and Special Branch received the same information and arrived at the scene minutes apart.

Simon denied social media reports that there was a stand-off between the units at the scene and that Central Division officers were relieved of their firearms by their Special Branch counterparts.

“What happened today was a basic routine intelligence exercise – just that it involved two separate units in the police service having very similar intelligence and they were both operating around the same time at the same place."

The TTPS in a media release added, “Based on intelligence received, two operational arms of the TTPS responded simultaneously, which was consistent with the urgency and sensitivity of the information available at the time.”

Simon said there was nothing about the incident to cause alarm.

“It does occur from time to time in different policing jurisdictions. The matter has been resolved and in fact, the both set of officers, we are all going back now to complete the entire operation.”

The TTPS noted public safety was never compromised and added, “All officers involved remain on duty.”

Simon revealed the officers involved were actually praised for their swift response.

“The officers… they would be all commended for the actions that they took this morning and continue to take.

“We encourage our officers to continue that sort of diligent work that they are doing, not just gathering intelligence but operating on those actionable intelligence.”

Simon declined to reveal any information about the gun and ammunition haul.

“I'm not going to go any further into any talk about the weaponry and so on.”

He cautioned people to be wary of what they see on social media and suggested the public should only get its news from credible sources.

The TTPS in its release urged members of the media and the public to “verify information with official TTPS channels before publishing or sharing reports, particularly during a state of emergency (SoE), when misinformation can cause unnecessary panic and compromise ongoing operations.”

Smith also urged people who share information on social media to “wait and get the correct information” before sharing it.

“It just goes to show how dangerous social media could be and I just suggest that persons who are posting should verify the information that they have before posting it, because it can go viral quite quickly.”

Smith added the premature sharing of the information coupled with the false reports on social media may affect the investigation.

He added, however, the police will not be deterred in their duties.

“The possibility exists that it could cause some damage to our investigation. But we are still continuing with our investigations and we would be there to ensure that everything goes smoothly.”

In October 2023, hours after gunmen targeted deputy prisons commissioner Sherwin Bruce at his Barataria home, police found a cache of guns an ammunition in Santa Cruz, said to be the largest in the country's history.

It included two AK-47 rifles, two Draco rifles, an M-16 rifle, two UZI sub-machine guns, a Beretta sub-machine gun, a Ruger 30-calibre rifle and a Ruger Precision 50-calibre rifle. The seizure also included 1,152 rounds of assorted ammunition: 45 mm, 50-calibre, 12-gauge, 7.62 mm, 9 mm and 6.5-calibre armour-piercing ammunition.

Several major firearm component parts were also seized, including ten laser pointers, 23 rifle stocks, 53 trigger guards, 13 selectors, 15 triggers, four rear sights and four buffers.

No one was arrested in connection with the seizure.

The next month, police found 14 guns in Princes Town and issued a warrant for the arrest of a 44-year-old businessman in connection with the find.

That haul saw police recover four AK-47 rifles, one Draco rifle, three M4 rifles, five AR pistols, a Ruger Precision 308 rifle, 14 lower receivers, six rifle magazines, a pistol magazine, a flash suppressor and one round of 7.62-millimetre ammunition.

In March of the previous year, at least 16 high-powered rifles were found and seized by police in a warehouse in Curepe. The rifles were found in a barrel at a warehouse on the Customs and Excise Division warehouse on the Old Southern Main Road.