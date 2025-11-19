5 men claim abuse while at St Dominic’s Children’s Home

Justice Carol Gobin -

FIVE former wards of St Dominic’s Children’s Home have filed a sweeping High Court claim alleging decades of physical and sexual abuse while in the home’s custody.

They have asserted that the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Port of Spain, the Attorney General, the Statutory Authorities Service Commission and a former supervisor are legally liable for the harm they endured.

The claimants say the abuse occurred between 1983 and 2006 and that they were unable to sue earlier because they were minors at the time and later suffered psychological conditions that prevented them from recognising the wrongdoing or pursuing legal action. They argue that equity requires the court to extend the limitation period, citing delayed awareness triggered by the 1997 Sabga Report, the 2022 Jones Report and recent psychiatric evaluations.

The claim was filed on October 10. The five are represented by Christlyn Moore, Adana Joseph-Wallace and Joshua Hamlet. It will be heard next week by Justice Carol Gobin.

According to the filings, the first defendant – St Dominic’s Children’s Home – failed in its statutory and common-law duty to protect the children placed in its custody, enabling years of beatings, sexual assaults and unsafe living conditions. The claimants allege that workers, visitors, older wards and particularly a former juvenile home supervisor perpetrated the abuse. The named supervisor, appointed by the Statutory Authorities Service Commission and assigned to the home in the 1990s, is accused of repeated sexual assaults, threats and physical punishment.

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese is named as the second defendant on the basis of an alleged supervisory and managerial role over the home’s operations. The claim asserts the church may be vicariously liable for negligence and for abusive acts committed by its representatives.

The Attorney General is sued as the third defendant for alleged vicarious liability under the State Liability and Proceedings Act for abuse said to have occurred when Peters and other officers were legally considered servants of the state prior to 1998. After legislative amendments separated the Statutory Authorities Service Commission from the state, the commission was sued directly as the fourth defendant for alleged negligent appointment, supervision and replacement of officers who later abused the claimants. The supervisor was named as the fifth defendant.

The claimants state that each defendant ignored warning signs, failed to report accusations, kept incomplete or destroyed records and refused to disclose documentation requested during pre-action procedures. They also contend that no adequate investigation, medical care or protective measures were provided despite repeated risks to children in the home.

They are seeking damages, aggravated damages, interest and further relief for psychological trauma, lost educational and employment opportunities, long-term mental health injuries and lifelong social challenges they say stem from the abuse.

The defendants, according to pre-action correspondence, have denied liability and raised limitation defences. The High Court is expected to first address whether the claims may proceed despite the delays.

“This is a historical sexual assault claim,” the claim said.

In explaining the delay, the filings said each claimant compartmentalised the abuse suffered, which inhibited them from commencing suit against the defendants.

“They were disabled from issuing proceedings because they did not know with sufficient confidence the claim and/or the number of defendants.

“The psychological and/or psychiatric and/or other medical issues and/or

ailments and/or deficits suffered by the claimants prevented them from embarking on

the preliminaries such as obtaining legal and other advice and collecting evidence.

“The claimants say that the Sabga Report was produced in 1997 when each of them was

still minors. The report itself was not publicly available and it is averred that it remained

in the hands of the State.”

It also recounted the trauma experienced by former wards, noting that they were each, “terrified of the potentially adverse impact that disclosure of their abuse would have on their personal, social, and work lives.

“They were also terrified about the potential impact that disclosing the effects of the abuse would have on their personal, social, and work lives.

“The trauma sustained by the claimants caused them to inter alia suppress acknowledging the injuries suffered and/or that they had been injured by the abuse suffered …The primary witnesses who can give evidence of the events of abuse are available.”