Wyatt Harrison, Serenity Pantin star at Short Course Swim Champs

Chloe-Mari Julien, right, was one of the best swimmers in the girls' 10-and-Under category at the National Short Course Swimming Championships, last weekend. Julien stands next to top TT swimmer Nikoli Blackman at a previous meet. -

WYATT Harrison and Serenity Pantin delivered outstanding performances on the closing night of the 2025 National Open Short Course Championships at the National Aquatic Centre in Balmain, Couva, on November 16.

Harrison and Pantin won multiple events in the final session of the meet.

In the boys’ 10-and-Under 200-metre individual medley, Harrison stormed to victory in two minutes, 44.81 seconds (2:44.81). The Blue Dolphins swimmer was eight seconds ahead of second-placed Elijah Brown of Point Fortin Aqua Darts (2:52.81). Keoma Thompson, also of Aqua Darts, rounded off the top three in 2:53.53.

The same swimmers got on the podium in the boys’ 10-and-Under 100m backstroke. Harrison claimed gold in 1:17.15, Brown was second in 1:20.04 and Thompson took third spot in 1:21.26.

Harrison showed his ability in the 50m butterfly in the same age group as he touched the wall first in 31.97 seconds. Thompson continued his consistency with a second-placed finish in 33.99 and Kamden Williams of Blue Dolphins grabbed third spot in 34.28. Brown missed out in that event as he was fourth in 34.39.

It was Brown’s race in the 50m freestyle as he won in 29.87. Harrison was second in 30.72 and Thompson third in 31.34.

Pantin of Bluefins Aquatics was the standout swimmer in the girls’ 10-and-Under 200m individual medley as she won in 2:53.04. Chloe-Mari Julien of Marlins was a close second in 2:53.80 and Genesis Marchan of Target Aquatics ended third in 2:57.26.

It was another victory for Pantin in the 50m butterfly event as he stopped the clock in 33.84, followed by Marchan (35.24) and Athalia Giddings (35.73) of Bluefins.

It was a similar finish in the 50m freestyle event with Pantin winning in 30.31, Giddings second in 30.88 and Marchan third in 31.97.

The same trio continued to dominate in the 50m butterfly with Pantin first (33.84), Marchan second (35.24) and Giddings third (35.73).

Pantin was the best swimmer in her category with 74 points and Harrison ended with 70 points.

The other swimmers topping their category were Marena Martinez of Marlins (girls’ 11-and-over); Isaiah Alexander of Marlins (boys’ 11-and-over); Anaadi Pooran of Mayaro Dolphins Aquatic Academy (11-and-over women masters); and John Procope of Tobago YMCA Aqua Warriors (11-and-over men masters). Procope made the news recently for attempting to swim around Tobago. He got past the halfway mark before strong currents forced him to stop.

Julien also had a strong showing at the meet. She did not win her category, but the Marlins swimmer broke multiple records in the girls’ 10-and-Under age group.

Marlins were the best club with 462 points, RWB Aquatic Academy ended second with 367 and Flying Fish third with 156.