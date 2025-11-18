What about removal of online tax?

Finance Minister Davendranath Tancoo - Photo by Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: As a "Fyzo boy" myself, and former schoolmate, I must convey, with pride in my heart, my best wishes to our Member of Parliament and Minister of Finance Davendranath Tancoo on his ascension to public office in government.

With that said, allow me to also use this platform to extend a gentle reminder to the finance minister of a promise which was bandied about on the political hustings, ie, the removal of the arbitrarily imposed seven per cent online purchase tax (OPT). I distinctly recall the then opposition leader, now the Prime Minister, referring several times to the tax as a "nuisance tax" that must be removed.

This OPT was cruelly foisted upon an already over-taxed population during the 2016-2017 budget presentation by the then finance minister.

Perhaps the promised removal of this tax may have been overlooked by our seemingly more empathetic finance minister during preparation of the 2025-2026 budget. If so, I feel confident the removal of this odious tax will be announced during the mid-year review, or certainly no later than the next budget.

BARRY S BISSESSAR

Fyzabad