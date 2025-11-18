Trump's Venezuela strategy collapsing

US President Donald Trump - AP Photo

THE EDITOR: US President Donald Trump’s decision to fire missiles at suspected drug-trafficking boats in the Caribbean was sold as a bold strike against organised crime. Instead, it is now exposing the limits of US power and the dangers of governing by force rather than diplomacy.

Seventy-six people are dead, yet the US has not shown evidence that the destroyed vessels were carrying drugs. This alone should alarm anyone who believes in due process or the rule of law. When a government claims the right to kill first and justify later, it crosses a line no democracy should ever approach.

The most telling reaction is not from Trump’s opponents, but from his allies. The UK – America’s closest partner – has stopped sharing intelligence rather than be complicit. Canada has pulled back. Colombia has walked away completely. When friends refuse to stand beside you, the problem is not the world. The problem is the strategy.

Trump’s defenders insist the strikes are necessary to protect Americans. But protection without legality is simply power without restraint. And history shows that wars justified on fear and instinct, rather than clarity and evidence, never end well.

What is most troubling is the political silence from those who should know better. Republican leaders who once lectured the world on constitutional values now avert their eyes from extrajudicial killings carried out in America’s name. It is easier, perhaps, to cheer a missile than to demand accountability.

The global backlash is not an overreaction; it is a warning. When a nation abandons transparency, legality, and alliances, it does not make itself stronger – it isolates itself.

Trump promised strength. But strength without allies, without law, and without humanity is not strength at all. It is the beginning of a decline – and the world is already watching it happen.

SIMON WRIGHT

Chaguanas