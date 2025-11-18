Trinidad and Tobago signs MoU with UAE to accelerate digital future

Minister of Public Administration & Artificial Intelligence Dominic Smith -

MINISTER of Public Administration and Artificial Intelligence, Dominic Smith, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), marking a "landmark step" toward accelerating TT's digital future.

Smith signed the MoU in Dubai, UAE, during negotiation and stakeholder engagements following Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s meeting with Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the UAE, on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York in September.

A media statement from the ministry on November 17 said the strategic agreement establishes a robust framework for co-operation on National Digital Transformation initiatives.

It will leverage the UAE's globally recognised expertise in digital identity, border management, interoperability, and smart-government systems.

The statement added that the partnership marks a decisive move to modernise public services, strengthen technological infrastructure, and position TT at the forefront of digital innovation.

It quoted Smith as saying the ministry is committed to advancing digital transformation and AI integration in alignment with the government of TT's Official Policy Framework and the National Digital Transformation Strategy 2025-2028.

"This initiative strengthens our pursuit of a digitally empowered society, enhances public sector service delivery and deepens citizen engagement."

He continued, "The MoU will enable the ministry to accelerate the delivery of national digital-transformation projects, facilitate direct technical co-operation with UAE government-linked entities, and establish a structured mechanism for knowledge transfer, capacity building and sustainable financing."

The statement emphasised that the partnership represents a significant opportunity for TT to leverage the UAE's global leadership in digital governance, cloud infrastructure and artificial intelligence.

Smith was accompanied by the ministry's permanent secretary, Cory Belfon.

The statement said they engaged in a series of bilateral meetings with UAE government counterparts and strategic partners, and toured key facilities related to digital identity systems, national cloud infrastructure and command-and-control operations.

Smith added, "The Government of TT is energised by the opportunities ahead as we advance our national digital roadmap. We are charting a bold path toward a smarter, more connected society."

This partnership, according to the statement, solidifies the three-pillar approach that anchors the Digital Transformation Agenda vision for TT: citizen services, smart government and future nation.

The statement concluded: "It allows our twin-island Republic to chart a clear, purposeful path towards a more connected, efficient, and inclusive nation, positioning technology as a catalyst for growth, opportunity and empowerment for all."