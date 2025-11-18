Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee names 50-member team for Bolivarian Games

TT men's cricket team for the Bolivarian Games. - TTOC

TRINIDAD and Tobago will make history as the TT Olympic Committee has ensured that this country has athletes at the prestigious 2025 Bolivarian Games for the first time, marking a significant milestone in the country’s sporting development and international representation.

The Games are scheduled to be held in Ayacucho, Lima, Peru with the opening and closing ceremonies on November 22 and December 7, respectively. TT will be represented by a 50-member delegation comprising athletes, coaches, medical personnel and support staff.

Following the ratification of the delegation by the TTOC’s executive board and by its council members, the 50-member team will compete in three sports, including men’s and women’s cricket, cycling and surfing, totalling 32 athletes and 18 officials.

Leading the delegation is the TTOC’s experienced chef de mission Lovie Santana-Duke, supported by administrative personnel Jariel Mc Collin and media officer Kira Alexander.

Santana-Duke said, “It is an honour to lead TT’s first-ever delegation to the Bolivarian Games. This moment represents far more than participation; it reflects the commitment of our athletes, the dedication of their support teams, and the pride of our nation. We are stepping onto a new stage with confidence, discipline, and unity, and I am proud of the exceptional group of athletes and officials who will represent our country.”

President of the TTOC Diane Henderson, added: “This is a landmark moment for TT sport. Our athletes will have the opportunity to compete on a new international stage and gain invaluable experience in particular our cricket teams vying to qualify for the LA28 Olympics, as they prepare for future regional and global competitions. We commend their dedication and look forward to witnessing their continued growth and success.”

The Bolivarian Games (Juegos Bolivarianos) are a regional multi-sport event established in 1938 to honour the legacy of Simón Bolívar, the Venezuelan military and political leader who played a pivotal role in the independence of several South American nations. Created by the Bolivarian Sports Organisation (ODEBO), the Games promote unity, friendship, and athletic excellence among the countries liberated by Bolívar.

TT team:

Officials

Chef de mission: Lovie Santana-Duke

Administrative personnel: Jariel Mc Collin

Press Officer: Kira Alexander

Medical officers

Chief medical officer: Shakti Ramsawak

Physiotherapist: Demi Guevara

Massage therapist: Brent Elder

Surfing

Athlete: Aiden Albada

Manager/coach: Edward Albada

Men’s Cricket

Athletes: Vikash Mohan, Andrew Rambaran, Crystian Thurton, Damion Joachim, Daniel Williams, Dejourn Charles, Jesse Bootan, Kamil Pooran, Kyle Ramdoo, Leonardo Julien, Mikkel Govia, Sameer Ali, Shaaron Lewis, Joshua Davis, Teshawon Castro; Keston Harrypersad (coach), Earnil Ryan (coach), Omar Khan (manager), Adrian Ali (assistant manager).

Women’s cricket

Athletes: Karishma Ramharack, Shania Abdool, Brianna Harricharan, Kenika Cassar, Anisa Mohammed, Shunelle Sawh, Samara Ramnath, Djenaba Joseph, Kirbyina Alexander, Lee Ann Kirby, Nadia Mohammed, Britney Cooper, Ameila Khan, Amrita Ramtaha; Merissa Aguilleira (coach), Marjorie Thomas (manager), Wayne Samuel (strength and conditioning coach), Kelvin Williams (assistant coach), Deliannys Espinoza Herrera (manager assistant)

Cycling

Athletes: Nicholas Paul, Makaira Wallace; Elisha Greene (coach/mechanic), Ian Cole (manager).