‘Technical Issues’ shut Licensing offices

The Licensing Authority of TT's office in Caroni. - File photo

LICENSING OFFICES throughout Trinidad and Tobago have been closed owing to technical issues.

The Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation said all licensing services nationwide have been temporarily suspended with immediate effect, said a news release on November 18.

This measure, the release said, is owing to “a major, unforeseen technical malfunction impacting critical systems across all licensing offices throughout Trinidad and Tobago.”

“We are committed to a full and swift restoration of services and ask for the public's patience and understanding as we resolve this matter,” it said.

In April, Transport Commissioner Clive Clarke said there are over than 600,000 registered drivers and thousands of transactions done at licensing offices every month. Clarke said, “The Licensing Division, when you include all of the sites, we generate approximately 8,000 certified copies per month…and we have approximately 3,000 persons renewing their licence every month.”

Further updates the ministry said will be disseminated via official social media channels.