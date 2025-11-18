Syphilis rise among pregnant women

Adesh Sirjusingh, Director of Women's Health at the Ministry of Health. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

There has been a sharp rise in syphilis infections among pregnant women, a trend disclosed by Dr Adesh Sirjusingh during a Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) handing-over ceremony for telehealth kits and computers aimed at supporting the elimination of mother-to-child transmission.

Speaking with the media after the ceremony at the Health Ministry’s headquarters, Queen’s Park East, Port of Spain, on November 18, Sirjusingh said the rise in cases has been steady and significant.

An obstetrician/gynaecologist, Sirjusingh has overseen major improvements in women’s health, including reductions in maternal and neonatal mortality rates that surpass the targets set by the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

He said, “On average, we normally get around 30 to 40 cases per year. Last year, we saw over 100. This year, we are actually close to 200 cases in the community.”

He noted the ministry is examining the drivers behind the resurgence and putting measures in place to improve treatment and curb transmission. The rise includes cases among both nationals and non-nationals.

“We are collecting data to launch another strengthening exercise for the regional health authorities.”

Asked how concerning the situation is and when last the ministry recorded figures this high, Sirjusingh acknowledged while he is not the primary person responsible for all of the data, data from the past few years, since 2017, show a significant rise.

"The concern is syphilis is something that can be eliminated by simple penicillin treatment during pregnancy, as long as we diagnose it early. Treatment needs to begin at least six weeks before delivery.”

He urged expectant mothers to seek early antenatal care so they can be tested and treated promptly with safe, effective medication.

“One of the problems we’ve found is a number of women, nationals and non-nationals, are not accessing care for various reasons. That’s what we’re working on: getting them into antenatal care early.”

He added syphilis often presents without obvious symptoms, particularly in women, making testing essential.

“There are some women who know they have syphilis even before pregnancy; they should be part of the national programme with the Queen’s Park Counselling Centre and seek pre-pregnancy care. Males should do the same. Patients can also become infected during pregnancy, which is why we test twice as part of our programme.”

Syphilis in pregnancy can lead to miscarriage, foetal death and long-term complications in infants, including developmental delays and problems with the heart, joints and other organs. “It is a long-term issue,” he stressed.

Asked if HIV cases had also increased, Sirjusingh said maternal HIV cases have continued to decline. “That programme has been robust for years and continues to work well, so cases are declining.”

As for children affected by syphilis, he said there has been an increase, though most cases are being managed successfully.

“As part of the PAHO exercises, we are working on eliminating mother-to-child transmission and validating the country’s progress. However, the number of detected cases is increasing.”

According to WebMD, syphilis is a highly contagious infection spread mainly through vaginal, oral and anal sex. The disease can remain in the body for long periods before symptoms appear, allowing people to unknowingly transmit it to their partners.

Early-stage syphilis typically causes sores, rashes and other symptoms, and if left untreated, can lead to long-term complications affecting the brain, eyes, heart and other organs. Early syphilis is treatable with penicillin.