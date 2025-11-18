South premier teams run riot in Intercol zonal 'quarters'

In this October 28 file photo, Naparima College’s Riquelme Phillips (L) shields St Anthony’s College’s Aadil Jr Abdul-Hakeem from the ball during the Secondary Schools Football League premiership match, at St Anthony’s College Grounds. - Faith Ayoung

Ryan Radellant ran riot after scoring five of Naparima College’s goals in their 15-0 rout of Rio Claro West when the Coca-Cola Intercol south zone quarter-finals kicked off at Lewis Street in San Fernando on November 17.

After opening the scoring as early in as the fourth minute, Radellant was ruthless for the remainder of the contest, and netted four more times in the 32nd, 46th, 50th and 66th minutes.

Following the opener, Mikhael Bullock made it 2-0 in the seventh minute while Elijah Edwards scored “Naps” third, two minutes later.

Striker Jayden Caprietta got on the scoresheet in the 17th minute to make 4-0. Radellant bagged another in the 32nd, before Darius Procope (36th), Shabani Thompson (43rd) and Xarion France (44th) all bagged one each before the half time break, to give Naps a convincing 8-0 lead.

When play resumed, it took Radellant just 30 seconds to bag his hat-trick and sink Rio West further. Four minutes later, Radellant was again penned on the scoresheet, and then scored his fifth in the 66th.

With Naps in total control, Seth Eve (68th), Riquelme Phillips (77th), France (86th) and Procope (90th) completed the feat in the second period, to grab their biggest win of the season thus far.

Defending Coca-Cola Intercol champions St Benedict’s College also moved on to the semis with a cool 7-0 triumph over hosts Siparia West at Manny Ramjohn Stadium in Marabella.

Similarly, southern giants Presentation College San Fernando demolished Point Fortin Secondary 16-0 in their backyard at Mahaica Sporting Complex.

The other south zone quarter-final between Palo Seco Secondary and Pleasantville was postponed.

Over in the north zone, St George’s College advanced to the semis after upsetting Trinity East 4-3 on penalties, after playing to a 1-1 result at the end of regulation time.

In the other north zone quarter-final on November 15, Malick edged Trinity Moka 1-0.

Last year’s Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) premiership winners Fatima also moved on to the semi-finals after shutting out East Mucurapo 3-0 at the college grounds while St Mary’s defeated Queen’s Royal College by the same margin.

Meanwhile, in the only rescheduled league premiership match on November 17, Signal Hill was set to take on St Augustine Secondary at the former’s home turf in Tobago.

The “Green Machine” did not show up for the game and it is expected that Signal Hill would receive three points for their opponents’ absence. This is yet to be confirmed by the league.

If so, it means that the Tobago team, fifth on the standings on 25 points, will come within one point of fourth placed Fatima on the premier standings, with three matches remaining.

Signal Hill’s late climb up the standings could see them break into the top three, and even set up a final match day (November 27) showdown with leader Naparima (34 pts), with the title up for grabs.

However, they must win their next two fixtures against Trinity East on November 20 and versus Malick on November 24.