SoE regulations updated: Police can charge suspects for crimes uncovered during operations

President Christine Kangaloo - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

President Christine Kangaloo has enacted a sixth amendment to the Emergency Powers Regulations, 2025, that clarifies the police’s authority in investigations.

The amendment, gazetted on November 17, clarifies that police officers may prosecute individuals for offences uncovered during lawful exercises of emergency powers.

The amendment, deemed in force as of July 18, when the state of emergency was declared, specifies that evidence of any other crime discovered while enforcing emergency regulations is punishable under the relevant written law.

The update is inserted as Regulation 20A into the Emergency Powers Regulations, 2025. It does not shield offenders from prosecution under existing legislation.

The amendment follows threats by a murder suspect detained under the regulations to file for judicial review as he alleged his detention was ordered unlawfully.

The suspect’s attorneys sought written reasons for a seven-day extension authorised under Regulation 13(3) of the Emergency Powers Regulations, 2025.

The correspondence said while the suspect was arrested at a residence in Central Trinidad, in connection with several investigations, the police never said the arrest was made under emergency powers, questioning the subsequent extension of detention under the regulations.

The letter argued that the regulations permitted extended custody only when a person is initially arrested pursuant to those same regulations, not under the Criminal Law Act. It also asserts that the police’s order to extend detention did not include the legally required reasons, rendering the decision “arbitrary.”

Citing Section 16 of the Judicial Review Act, the detained suspect’s attorneys requested a statement of reasons for the further detention order, a copy of the relevant station diary extract, and the immediate rescission of the seven-day extension.

In an immediate response, the police’s legal team maintained that the arrest and seven-day detention were lawfully grounded in Regulation 13 of the Emergency Powers Regulations, 2025.

According to the police, during a search, ammunition was found which is a “prohibited article” under Regulation 2(1). They noted that unlawful possession during the public emergency is an offence under Regulation 8, triggering the power to arrest and detain under the regulations. The response advised that officers were empowered to continue inquiries under Regulation 13(2) and that the seven-day extension complied with Regulation 13(3), which allows further detention when investigations cannot be completed within 48 hours.

The police’s response added that investigators were still pursuing multiple lines of inquiry and that intelligence links the detained officer to criminal elements, necessitating continued detention for public-safety reasons. They were not prepared to rescind the further detention order and said it would defend the decision if judicial review proceedings are initiated.