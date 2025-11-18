Regrello, GI to receive keys to San Fernando

Joshua Regrello crosses the 30-hour mark during his pan marathon last year. FILE PHOTO -

San Fernando will celebrate the 37th anniversary of achieving city status on November 18, with three major events and the conferring of keys to the city on four distinguished honourees whose contributions span culture, business, public service, and community legacy.

Although there will be no traditional uniformed parade this year, the day will be marked by an interfaith service, the unveiling of new public art and a First People’s statue, and a formal civic reception and award ceremony.

Under the patronage of Mayor Robert Parris, celebrations begin at 9 am with a historic interfaith service at the Krishna Mandir, Todd Street – the first time in 37 years the service is being held at a non-Christian place of worship.

“At a time when people focus too much on the negatives, we choose to celebrate the positives,” Parris said. “San Fernando is a multicultural society, and hosting the service at the mandir reflects the unique diversity that defines us.”

The day continues at 11.30 a.m. with the unveiling of The First People’s Statue and a collection of promenade art by renowned San Fernando artist Russell Banfield, whose pieces depict Harris Promenade across various eras. The celebrations culminate with a civic reception at City Hall auditorium, where keys to the city will be presented.

Among the recipients representing excellence in culture, entrepreneurship, civic development and longstanding community service are: Joshua Regrello, the Guinness World Record holder for the Longest Marathon Playing Steelpan; a dominant creative force in Chutney Soca and Caribbean entertainment for two decades, Imran “GI” Beharry; Diane Seukeran, former San Fernando West MP and the first woman to lead the Energy Chamber; and JE Guide Funeral Home & Crematorium Ltd, an 80-year-old institution that has grown from horse-drawn hearses to modern funeral and cremation services,

In addition, an image of Regrello will adorn the upgraded Harris Promenade Amphitheatre, alongside that of calypso legend Black Stalin, soca pioneer Ras Shorty I, and crossover chutney/soca artist Rikki Jai.

Mayor Parris praised a wave of civic unity that, he said, has helped transform Harris Promenade over the past two months – through volunteerism, business sponsorship, school participation, NGOs and CBOs.

“Every drop of paint came from the business community,” Parris said proudly. “Not one cent from our allocation was spent on revitalising the promenade.”

The facelift supports the City Month theme, “Sando Live Right. Generation Next – which was inspired by youth in the City Stars Vacation Camp, some of whom participated in a UN-supported photography programme. Their work will soon be displayed in the lobby of City Hall.

Parris also addressed recent public debate over his request that charitable groups not feed the homeless on the Promenade.

“We are not telling people not to be charitable,” he clarified. “But food distribution must follow an ordered structure through established homes on Rushworth Street and King’s Wharf. We are responsible for public health and safety on the promenade and must preserve it for generations to come.”

Despite reduced budget allocations, Parris said San Fernando continues to push forward in cultural, infrastructural, tourism and educational development.

“We can boast of being the educational capital of TT,” he noted. “But we are also working to expand our tourism thrust.”

Plans include operationalising the transfer of San Fernando Hill to the City Corporation – based on an existing MOU with the Ministry of Agriculture – and attracting cruise ship passengers via the Water Taxi from Port of Spain to stimulate the micro and “orange” economies.

Parris welcomed Chief Justice Ronnie Boodoosingh’s recent announcement that the long-abandoned Supreme Court building on the Promenade will be restored and reopened. He also appealed for urgent assistance to restore two major historic structures: the burnt-out San Fernando Police Station and the Carnegie Free Library.

“These buildings are part of our heritage.”

Noting that he had written to Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar to assist in the restoration of the police station and library as they fall under her purview, he said he was yet to receive a response from her.

“This is not political – it is about preservation. For too long, historic sites in San Fernando have been ignored.”

Reflecting on the city’s history and culture, Parris said San Fernandians share a distinctive spirit.

“People don’t understand the culture of San Fernando. How we vote is not how we party,” he said with a smile. “We all went to school together, worshipped together, played football together. South is love – and that love is what keeps this city strong.”

He expressed pride in leading San Fernando at this moment of renewed volunteerism and civic pride.

“I am honoured to be mayor at a time when San Fernandians of all ilk are coming together to re-engineer and reclassify Harris Promenade. Our motto says it best: Sanitas Fortis – in a healthy environment, we will find strength.”

Parris wished all residents a happy City Day and City Month.