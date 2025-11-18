Red Force captain Da Silva: We're ready for Super50 Cup

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force captain Joshua Da Silva. - Ayanna Kinsale

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force captain Joshua Da Silva said his squad is fully prepared ahead of their opening CG United Super50 Cup clash with Barbados Royals, set to bowl off at the Sir Frank Worrell Memorial Ground in St Augustine on November 19.

The wicketkeeper/batsman returns to lead the Red Force in the regional 50-over tournament. Confirmed as captain earlier this month, Da Silva heads a 14-man squad blending experienced campaigners with five players earning maiden call-ups to the Super50 unit.

Speaking ahead of the opener, Da Silva said the mood in the camp is strong, with preparations at the National Cricket Centre in Couva, leaving the team eager for the first ball.

“The mood in the camp is very good. We’ve been training really hard in Couva doing all our preparations. Everybody is ready,” he said. “Thankfully we have no injuries heading into the tournament and that’s a plus. Everyone is raring to go and hopefully we can start off well, and with a positive result on Wednesday.”

The Red Force squad includes seasoned performers such as Jason Mohammed, Yannic Cariah, Terrance Hinds and Tion Webster, but they will be without several frontline players—Akeal Hosein, Anderson Phillip, Amir Jangoo, Jayden Seales and Khary Pierre — due to West Indies commitments.

In their absence, opportunity beckons for younger faces such as all-rounders Shatrughan Rambaran and Ricky Jaipaul, fast-bowling standout and TTCB 50-over Cup MVP Abdul Raheem Toppin, right-hander Cephas Cooper and leg-spinner Navin Bidaisee.

While three of the new additions have played senior cricket for TT in other formats, Da Silva believes their selection reflects their strong work ethic and readiness to contribute. He said the younger players impressed during practice matches and earned their places through consistent performances. He added that they are excited for their chance and will be eager to grasp it when called upon.

“We saw in the practice games and trial matches they all put up their hands and did really well to get them selected. They’re excited and I know they will be hoping for their opportunity and hopefully they take it with both hands when they do get that chance to perform,” the skipper added. TT, who won the Super50 Cup title in 2023, remain intent on repeating the feat after the no champion was crowned at the 2024 edition.

Da Silva confirmed that “it would mean the world” to him if he can capture the coveted crown for the national team, at home in Trinidad. For him, the campaign carries personal significance.

“I know I got the Breakout League (T20 title) but playing for TT Red Force, it would be more than special for me,” he said.

“We have a solid team and I’m really excited to lead this bunch of guys, especially with the senior players that we have. I have their support, from the coach and everyone as well.

RedForce head coach Rayad Emrit also backed Da Silva’s leadership, saying his calm, front-from-the-front approach will be vital as the Red Force attempt to reclaim regional supremacy.

As TT open their campaign against the Royals, Da Silva wants a winning start from his troops. Despite TT winning the preliminary round meeting between the two in 2024, Barbados knocked them out in the semi-finals.

After a light workout session two days before the tournament bowls off, the Red Force move into their tournament camp on November 18. Red Force face Barbados from 9 am on November 19 as the 2025 Super50 Cup gets underway across three venues in Trinidad.

TT Red Force Team for CG United Super50 Cup

Joshua Da Silva (captain), Kjorn Ottley, Tion Webster, Jason Mohammed, Jyd Goolie, Yannic Cariah, Terrance Hinds, Joshua James, Ricky Jaipaul, Bryan Charles, Cephas Cooper, Shatrughan Rambaran, Abdul Raheem Toppin, Navin Bidaisee

Super50 Cup Day One Match Schedule (November 19) — All matches begin at 9 am

TT Red Force vs Barbados Royals at Sir Frank Worrell Memorial Ground, St Augustine

Jamaica Scoprions vs Guyana Harpy Eagles at Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain

Windward Islands Volcano vs Leeward Islands Hurricanes at Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba