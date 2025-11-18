PM dismisses Rowley's concerns: No US request to attack Venezuela from TT

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar -

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar says the US has never requested the use of Trinidad and Tobago’s territory to launch any attack against the people of Venezuela, and she insisted the country will not allow its territory to be used for such action.

Her response came after former prime minister Dr Keith Rowley raised concerns via a hybrid media briefing and Facebook Live about Trinidad and Tobago’s position on the international stage, warning the country faced economic and security risks because of what he described as reckless governance and ill-informed decisions.

Responding to questions sent via WhatsApp, Persad-Bissessar dismissed Rowley’s press conference as nothing to worry about, saying he had a democratic right as a citizen to express his views.

She said the facts remained unchanged, claiming Rowley, “while entranced with former US ambassador Candace Bond,” signed an updated Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA) in 2024 that requires TT to co-operate with the US military in its regional training exercises.

Persad-Bissessar reiterated TT is a sovereign state that does not “blindly follow the US or any bloc such as Caricom.”

She said the country’s foreign policy is guided by a “TT first” approach and quoted former UK prime minister Lord Palmerston: “We have no eternal allies, and we have no perpetual enemies. Our interests are eternal and perpetual, and those interests it is our duty to follow.”

She said TT had suffered tremendously under the weight of drug and gun trafficking, and her government would not shy away from supporting international partners committed to confronting these threats.

Persad-Bissessar stressed Trinidad and Tobago would not participate in any act that could harm the Venezuelan people and affirmed the country continued to maintain peaceful relations with Venezuela.

She ended by affirming her government’s support for leaders chosen through free and fair democratic elections and emphasised that neither citizens nor national infrastructure were at risk, since TT was not participating in any aggression against Venezuela.