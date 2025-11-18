Penal dad, mom slain, gunman warns victims' daughter

Family and friends of murder victims Raffeak and Babita Vialva console a relative at Penal Rock Road, Penal, where they were killed on November 17. - Photo by Innis Francis

A teenager is now without her parents after the couple was shot and killed during an early morning home invasion at their Penal home on November 17.

An eyewitness who was already awake to prepare for work told Newsday that Raffeak, 51, and Babita Vialva, 40, were at their home on Penal Rock Road with their 19-year-old daughter when an unknown man pulled into their driveway in a car around 3 am. The witness said the assailant broke down the front door with a sledgehammer and entered.

"By the time I reach downstairs I hear the gun gone off and I gone back upstairs," the witness said.

The couple's daughter told investigators she woke up after hearing two loud explosions and exited her room to find her father bleeding on the ground and the gunman standing over her mother in the bedroom demanding money. She said the man and her mother told her to return to her room, following which she heard two more loud explosions.

The witness said relatives were alerted and went inside to find Babita dead in the bedroom and Raffeak clinging to life in the corridor. He died while being taken to the San Fernando General Hospital.

The daughter was unharmed and was being consoled by friends and relatives outside the home when Newsday visited the scene.

Investigators are working with the theory that the attack was a robbery that went wrong. However, relatives, who did not wish to be identified, said the attacker likely left empty-handed as the house was not ransacked.

Relatives described the attack as shocking and were perplexed as to why the family was targeted.

"Them don't drink. Them don't lime," a male relative said.

Another male relative said Raffeak, who worked as a timberjack, was focused on building a life for his family and could only be found at work or home.

Raffeak's employer, who did not wish to be identified, described him as a diligent employee.

"He was a die-hard worker. Straight to work and straight home. You could have never found him sit down in a bar, you'd never see him park up on the side of the road liming."

A female relative said they would often have to beg the couple to go out to lime.

The relatives said they weren't aware of the couple receiving any threats.

They said Raffeak was also the type of man who avoided confrontation and would simply stop speaking to anyone with whom he had a disagreement.

Neighbours were also shocked by the attack and could not believe such a fate befell the couple.

One woman told Newsday that while she was not very close with the family, Babita was always pleasant to her.

"This real upsetting. Them don't do nobody nothing (sic)," another neighbour said.

Newsday understands South Western Division officers recovered an abandoned vehicle en route to the Vialvas' home shortly after the incident and investigations are ongoing to determine if it is linked to the double homicide.

As homicide investigators processed the crime scene, the TT Police Service launched its Operation Festive Shield in the South Western Division in Penal Junction around midday.

Accompanying them was Penal Debe Regional Corporation (PDRC) Gowtam Maharaj, who said he would be visiting the family along with other members of the corporation to offer their support.

Quinam/Morne Diablo councillor visited the family and neighbours on November 17 and told Newsday the entire community has been traumatised.

"It's really sad to see such a brutal impact of crime."

"It's a pretty serene, beautiful community where everybody looks for each other, being your neighbour's keeper."

Speaking with Newsday at the launch, South Western Division Snr Supt Kelvin Thompson said the operation would focus on enhancing safety for the Christmas and Carnival seasons. He said while police would be doing their part, citizens also need to be vigilant.

"Be wise, be sensible and if you see something, say something. I know there are trust issues but...if you don't want to call 999, if you don't want to call your district police, there still remains 555 and Crime Stoppers."

The PDRC chairman hoped that the launch of Operation Festive Shield could help deter home invasions.

Last month Gracelyn Ramberan, 48, and her son Randy Rampersad, 25, were shot and killed during a home invasion at their Peterloo Street, Friendship Village home. Her 58-year-old husband and Rampersad's 22-year-old wife were also shot but survived.

The attackers pried open the family home's door around 2 am on October 10. Ramberan and her husband were shot in the head. Rampersad was shot in the back as he tried to flee.

Relatives believe the attack was linked to Rampersad's affiliation with bad company.

On November 4, Vijay Ragoonanan, 53, was beaten and tied up along with his wife and five children during a home invasion just metres away from the Prime Minister's private residence in Phillipine, La Romaine. The six intruders stormed his house around 3 am, kicking in his front door while claiming to be police. Although assaulted, the family survived the ordeal.