Pancreatic cancer: Silent nature, growing threat

Position of pancreas behing stomach in abdomen -

BAVINA SOOKDEO

Trinidad and Tobago mourned the loss of 24-year-old Alexandra Kong, a fourth-year medical student at the University of the West Indies (UWI), who died from pancreatic cancer on November 5.

Her story drew national attention as friends, classmates and members of the public rallied to support her in the months leading up to her death – including widespread pleas for blood donations. Her passing reignited conversations about one of the deadliest and most difficult-to-detect cancers.

Newsday spoke with Dr Fawwaz Mohammed, a hepatopancreatobiliary (a liver and pancreas) surgeon with 18 years of medical experience who also pursued sub-specialty training in hepatopancreatic surgery at Manchester University Trust, to better understand the disease. He works at the Caribbean Liver and Pancreas Clinic, Elizabeth Street, St Clair and Horizon Health, El Socorro.

Mohammed is a fellow of the Royal College of Surgeons of England, a member of the Caribbean Chapter of the Hepatopancreatic Association, a fellow of the American College of Surgeons and an associate clinical instructor in the UWI's department of surgery.

The pancreas is an organ located in the upper abdominal cavity just behind the stomach and its two main functions are production of digestive enzymes by the exocrine cells and blood sugar regulation by the endocrine cells via insulin and glucagon hormone production, Mohammed said.

Types of pancreatic cancer

“Pancreatic cancer develops from dysregulated, uncontrolled growth of a group of cells,” Mohammed said, as he detailed its different strains. He said the aggressiveness of the tumour depends heavily on its subtype, which in turn influences stage at presentation, management and the patient’s overall survival and prognosis.

The surgeon said pancreatic cancer can manifest in many ways, with symptoms varying based on the tumour’s location and the stage at which it appears.

In its early phases, the signs are often subtle or vague – one of the main reasons the disease is sometimes detected late, he said.

Mohammed added that the different strains depended on the cells of origin.

"We already know the pancreatic cells are basically the exocrine and endocrine cells. The most common type tends to be PDAC and these arise from the ductal and glandular cells of the pancreas,” he added.

This cancer often begins with an "inciting event" such as cigarette smoking, which triggers genetic and molecular changes, he added.

Affected cells lose their regulatory capacity, leading to uncontrolled growth.

Mohammed added that cells lining the pancreatic duct (exocrine pancreas) most commonly give rise to pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC), emphasising that the disease typically progresses in a stepwise manner from a normal pancreas to precursor lesions (a benign or abnormal tissue that has a high likelihood of developing into cancer over time) and, eventually, cancer.

Internationally, PDAC accounts for 95 per cent of all pancreatic cancers and it is also the most common form in TT, he said based on data from the medical fraternity.

Risk factors

Smoking, obesity, chronic pancreatitis (inflammation of pancreas), heavy alcohol use, age over 60 and family history were all risk factors, he said.

“However, these are also common in the general population, making it difficult to identify a specific group to screen.”

Lifestyle patterns also played a part.

“A diet high in fat and lack of exercise can be associated with an increased risk of pancreatic cancer. These are all linked to developing not only pancreatic cancer but also the common cancers – colon and breast.”

Mohammed confirmed cases of pancreatic cancer were rising in TT but said increased cases could be a result of better health awareness as well as cultural change.

“I think it’s multifactorial – there is increased health awareness by the population so more people are seeking medical advice, more scans are being done and hence more tumours would be detected.

“Previously jaundice was associated with bad spirits and omens instead of being linked to medical conditions. Patients no longer go to religious/spiritual leaders to relieve this condition by jaraying or prayer.”

Difficult early detection

The pancreas’ location was highlighted as the main reason why early detection was difficult. Mohammed said when asked why pancreatic cancer was so difficult to detect in early stages.

“The pancreas is located behind the stomach, deep in the abdomen, close to the spine.

“Small pancreatic tumours would not cause any significant disruption with digestion of food and bile drainage nor cause pain. By the time the patient presents with jaundice, the tumour has already grown significantly to cause compression of the bile duct.”

There is currently no reliable screening test for pancreatic cancer, Mohammed said.

“Tumour markers in blood samples are not specific only for pancreatic cancer, as it may be elevated in non-cancerous conditions of the pancreas.

“Imaging modalities such as a CT Scan or MRI can be used to visualise the pancreas, but these tests are very expensive and not suitable as screening tools,” he added.

The surgeon pointed out, however, that patients with a positive family history of pancreatic cancer in a first-degree relative can undergo genetic testing for specific genes linked to pancreatic cancer but it was still costly which prevented it from being readily accessible, he said.

Diagnosis and treatment

Even though there is no specific diagnostic test for pancreatic cancer, Mohammed said TT had strong capacity for diagnosis and treatment.

“All diagnostic imaging – CT scans, MRI – are available locally, both in the public and private sectors.

“We also have internationally trained, highly-skilled, multidisciplinary teams of surgeons, anaesthetists, radiologists, gastroenterologists, oncologists and pathologists striving to deliver close to an international standard of care for pancreatic cancer.”

The complex Whipple’s procedure (pancreaticoduodenectomy) was now routinely performed here, not only for standard pancreatic head cancers but also in combination with portal vein resections/reconstructions, he said.

Future hope

While fear was the biggest contributor to late diagnoses, Mohammed believes medical and digital advancements could soon see this change.

“Patients with advanced disease tend to admit to delaying seeking medical help due to fear of the diagnosis of a cancer and obviously the possibility of a poor outcome,” he said.

He also hopes that there is increased awareness and education for pancreatic cancer similar to public education campaigns for breast cancer.

“Pancreatic cancer is one of the worst cancers we face due to its silent nature

“However, being able to see patients win this battle on multiple occasions continues to give me hope and motivation.”

He believes advancements in technology, artificial intelligence and genetics will transform cancer care in the coming years.

There have been significant advancements in hepato-pancreato-biliary (HPB) surgery and technology for pancreatic resections that now offer patients better outcomes than ever before.

HPB is surgery of the liver, pancreas and gallbladder.

He explained that while the traditional Whipple’s operation for pancreatic cancer – which involves removal of the pancreatic head, duodenum, gallbladder, bile duct and stomach and reconstruction – was once considered highly risky, modern techniques evolved considerably.

“Now, Whipple’s resections are done including resection and reconstruction of vein and in some cases arteries. This is also being done minimally invasively with robotic surgery platforms.”

He added that imaging technology has also progressed, with tools such as 3D and 4D radiological imaging and AI–assisted augmented reality systems helping surgeons identify tumours and blood vessels with the aim of reducing unfavourable outcomes.

“There are also advancements in chemotherapeutic drugs, immunotherapy which in some cases are administered prior to surgery to reduce tumour leading to improved surgical outcome.

“All-round healthy lifestyle – diet, exercise and healthy life choices – along with awareness and early detection can save lives

“There is hope, with early detection and a combination of surgery/chemotherapy, you can live a normal, fulfilling life.”

Common cancer symptoms include:

●unexplained weight loss

●loss of appetite (anorexia)

●weakness or fatigue

●abdominal discomfort

Specific symptoms and signs of pancreatic cancer include:

● jaundice (yellow eyes and skin)

●dark urine (like Coca-Cola)

●pale (white) stools

●abdominal pain/discomfort

●new onset diabetes or sudden worsening in diabetes

Treatment options include:

●surgery (pancreatic resections)

●chemotherapy

●radiotherapy (in select cases)

Recommendations include:

●regular check-ups

●having a balanced diet

●regular exercise

●avoiding obvious cancer-related lifestyles choices