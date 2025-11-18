Murder victim's family urges women to be 'discerning'

Avanelle Abraham -

The family of 38-year-old Avanelle Abraham is warning women to always be aware of their surroundings and discerning of the people around them.

Their warning came as they spoke with Newsday hours after Abraham’s body was found at the side of the road in Chaguanas.

On November 16, residents of Maraj St, Chaguanas, heard a single gunshot and upon investigating, found Abraham lying motionlesse, with a grey cushion beneath her legs and a gunshot wound on the left side of her head.

Police said the shooting occurred around 5.15 pm and a silver car was seen speeding in a southern direction after the gunshot.

Abraham was wearing a black sweatpants and a long-sleeved top. Her cellphone and silver Kia Cerato were missing.

The District Medical Officer later ordered her body removed to the Forensic Science Centre in St James, where relatives gathered on November 17, stunned and searching for answers.

They said she had no identification on her when she was killed, but they knew it was her when pictures of her body began circulating on social media.

“The picture I saw was a side view but I could tell that it was her.”

They fought back tears as the full weight of the loss settled in.

Ambitious mother taken away

Abraham was the eldest of three sisters, a gifted interior decorator, and someone her family said was “always cheerful and always well put together.”

Speaking with Newsday, relatives described her as a loving, hard-working mother who was trying to build a better future.

“She had plenty ambition. She had just opened her own hair salon in Chaguanas.”

Although she was employed at Massy motors in Piarco, they explained she was on extended leave due to a medical issue and was working as a rideshare driver to make ends meet.

“She was working hard,” said a relative.

Abraham leaves behind her only child, a quiet, academically strong 16-year-old son.

They say three years ago, Abraham accepted a relative’s offer to let her son live with them while she tried to improve her life.

“She was trying to elevate herself and fix her life so she could become a better mother.

Her son was planning to pay her a surprise visit this weekend but never got the opportunity.

Relatives said the teen, although quiet and not used to sharing his emotions, must be devastated.

“She was his whole world. Everything was, ‘Mummy this, mummy that.’ They were like best friends. They always used to keep each other’s secrets.”

They said the teen is being supported by teachers, pastors and extended family.

Relatives have ‘a little faith’ in cops

Relatives said Abraham was not someone easily intimidated noting, “She was a fighter. She never let anybody walk over her.”

They recalled a past robbery in which Abraham jumped out of a maxi taxi and ran behind an armed bandit to retrieve her bag.

They said given her personality and habits, they don’t believe robbery was the motive behind her death.

“This had to be something else. The way she was dressed, how close to home she was… this wasn’t a robbery.”

Speaking broadly, they urged young women to be cautious and pay attention to the people around them at all times, warning, “This is a different time we are living in… Ladies need discernment.”

She urged women, “Always pray. Always be aware of your surroundings.”

Despite their grief, relatives said they still trust that they will get justice for Abraham's murder, whether through investigators or divine intervention.

“We have a little faith in the police. And even if the police can’t deliver justice, there is a God. Vengeance is the Lord’s.”

Anyone with information on the silver car seen leaving the area is urged to contact the Homicide Bureau or call 800-TIPS.