Molino, Phillip say farewell to Trinidad and Tobago

Trinidad and Tobago goalkeeper Marvin Phillip. - FILE PHOTO

MIDFIELDER and captain Kevin Molino, along with goalkeeper Marvin Phillip, will wear their national colours for the final time when a Fifa World Cup qualifier against Bermuda is held at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo, on November 18. The match kicks off at 9 pm.

Molino, 35, and Phillip, 41, have both been leading figures on the national team for more than 15 years. Molino made his debut in 2010 and Phillip in 2007.

Molino told TT Football Association media after the November 13 World Cup qualifier against Jamaica that the Bermuda contest will be his final appearance for Trinidad and Tobago.

“Looking back, it has been a hell of a road. I think it’s set up in a way that this might be my last game for TT coming up Tuesday,” Molino said.

During a media conference ahead of the Bermuda match, Yorke said, “I have watched Kevin Molino over the years as a player and I admire him dearly and then I had the opportunity to work with him.”

Yorke was hoping Molino would have captained TT at next year’s World Cup, just as he did at the 2006 World Cup.

The TT coach described Molino as “exceptional” and having the right attitude even when he was on the bench.

Speaking about Phillip, Yorke said, “I want to mention Marvin Phillip as well, who is likely to play his last game as well...hopefully the people of TT will come out one last time to really support them and I am sure that there will be a magnificent send off for both of them.”

Joevin Jones, who recently achieved 100 caps for TT, will also be honoured at the Bermuda match, along with another player who was not mentioned.

Jones is not in the squad for the Bermuda game.