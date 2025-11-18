Modern solution to old noise problem

Fete at the Bria Lara Academy in January -

THE EDITOR: The government’s decision to halt fetes at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy is not an attack on culture – it is long-overdue protection for ordinary citizens who, for decades, have borne the hidden cost of entertainment.

Promoters have profited handsomely while the people living near large venues are left to face sleepless nights, vibrating walls, frightened children, and property damage that taxpayers must quietly repair afterwards.

For too long we behaved as if entertainment required suffering, as if feteing cannot exist unless hundreds of thousands of watts of sound are forcibly pumped into surrounding neighbourhoods. But in 2025 we cannot pretend that technology does not exist. The same way we now have noiseless fireworks – a humane alternative the whole country asked for – we can also have noiseless fetes, where patrons enjoy every decibel without violating the rights of nearby residents.

This is neither radical nor complicated. Every major music festival abroad now offers silent-party or headphone-fete options. Patrons receive wireless headsets connected directly to the DJ's console or a digital stream. The music can be as loud and as intense as they want – without disturbing a single home, school, or hospital nearby. Promoters can easily provide a Bluetooth link, QR-code access, or even a YouTube audio stream for patrons’ phones. We have the technology. What we lacked, until now, was the will.

The conversation across Facebook and TikTok in recent days makes one thing clear: many citizens are not against fetes – they are against being forced to sacrifice their peace, their sleep, their health, and sometimes their safety, just so others may enjoy themselves.

On social media, dozens of clips circulated from residents showing glasses rattling on shelves, babies waking up screaming, elderly people in distress, and people begging promoters to lower the volume even slightly. These are not anti-fete people. These are ordinary families whose lives matter too.

The government’s action – and its stated intention to implement nationwide noise-pollution laws – is therefore not oppressive. It is responsible. It is consistent with what the public has been pleading for over many years, and it aligns with modern policy directions already outlined in the government’s manifesto and recently confirmed as official national policy.

When a government says it will protect communities, enforce reasonable standards, and modernise outdated regulations, it has a duty to act, not to wait for people to fall sick or for neighbourhood relations to collapse.

Contrary to what some event promoters are suggesting, this is not a ban on culture. Culture evolves. Steelpan moved from dustbins to finely tuned orchestral instruments. Soca evolved from simple rhythms to global productions. And nightlife can also evolve – from outdated, neighbourhood-destroying loudspeaker towers to modern, citizen-friendly entertainment practices.

Fetes can continue. The economy can benefit. Young people can enjoy themselves. But nobody has the right to harm an entire community under the excuse of entertainment.

If promoters truly value the people of this country, they will innovate – not intimidate. They will evolve – not attack the government for doing what should have been done 30 years ago.

The same technology that made silent fireworks possible can make silent fetes normal. And TT deserves that balance – where enjoyment and respect coexist, and where rights are not sacrificed on the altar of volume.

ZAHIR KHAN

via e-mail