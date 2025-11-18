Mindless, rabid partisanship

TREVOR SUDAMA

THE FERVENT loyalty to party and leader which overrides concerns for good governance, the welfare of the majority and integrity and principle in public life is neither a new phenomenon in TT nor is it confined to any one party, as seems to be suggested by one Simon Wright. In a recent letter to the press, he states: “There is a dangerous and growing mindset in TT – one where political loyalty has begun to outweigh national interest.”

As regards the UNC supporters (or a majority of them), he notes, “It's the idea that if you supported the UNC to gain power, you must now support everything it does without question, without dissent, without independent thought. To reject or even question the government’s actions is to be branded a traitor, a coward or worse.” A similar observation could be made about the PNM, its leadership and majority following.

In an environment in which tenacious party loyalty is presumed to be a paramount virtue, dissent, however justifiable, is a grave and perilous undertaking with the prospect of vilification, derision and ostracisation. I myself have been the subject of invective and ridicule from the UNC leadership and base, both past and present.

Readers will recall that three of us (Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj, Ralph Maraj and myself) raised issues about the direction of the party and government, preference and patronage accorded to favoured members of the "parasitic oligarchy," the condonation of corruption in the Piarco terminal project (many of those indicted have been found guilty and have served time and paid fines while others have appeals pending), violation of the law and sound insurance principles with respect to the operations of Clico. (Clico and its parent company CL Financial floundered in 2009 and had to be bailed out by the government. The findings of the commission of enquiry into the collapse of Clico were sent to the DPP for investigation for possible criminal misconduct.)

The then leader, Basdeo Panday, was contemptuous and dismissive of our concerns and refused to have dialogue. Matters came to a head in 2001 with our dismissal from the government. At the continued insistence of Maharaj and against my better judgement, I participated in a meeting that he had agreed to with then opposition leader Patrick Manning. Subsequently, then prime minister Panday called an election for which there was no need.

After the election stalemate of 18-18 seats and amid the controversy with respect to the appointment of prime minister, the incumbent Panday met with Manning at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Port of Spain and agreed that then president Arthur NR Robinson would select the prime minister. Robinson selected Manning and the rest is history. It is a matter of speculation whether Panday’s injudicious actions were responsible for his ouster as prime minister and the UNC from government.

However, the three of us have been vehemently accused by the UNC leadership and followers of “bringing down government.” That narrative has endured tenaciously for over two decades. Only a few weeks ago, I was in a restaurant in Debe when a senior member of the Presbyterian Church in Penal was overheard telling a dining colleague, “Look at that dog Sudama. He bring down government and nobody want to see him. His name is mud.”

In the same breath, Ralph Maraj was praised as a brilliant man for columns in the press attacking the PNM and for his appointment. His part "in bringing down government" was apparently exonerated.

I have viewed these attacks on me with equanimity. My own position is that when you enter politics you must be prepared for such vicious reactions. Mindless partisan loyalty will always be with us. It is par for the course.

It is immaterial to me whether I am attacked, condemned or ostracised. I believe that I have done my duty according to the oath which I took, which was to do right to all manner of men without fear or favour, affection or ill will. I do not regret raising the issues which I did, except for being persuaded to meet with Manning. I remain on the outside and have maintained my objectivity, integrity, independence of thought and capacity to speak truth to power.

I may mention that of the three of us who were dismissed in 2001 and accused of bringing down government, I, a founding and foundation member of the UNC, am the only one to be the subject of disfavour and exclusion. Maharaj was rehabilitated by Panday and given the Tabaquite seat in 2007. Maraj has now been made a senior adviser (ambassador) on foreign and Caricom affairs by Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

I have also noted that a vociferous opponent of the UNC in it’s early years is now it’s leader. Currently, a host of erstwhile office-holders and sympathisers with PNM governments of the past are now in the frontline of a UNC government.

I have come to terms with the fact that politics, like life, is filled with pointed ironies and glaring contradictions.