Maduro knocks Kamla for 'housing US military force'

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro -

Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro has accused Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar of "mortgaging" TT's sovereignty, suggesting that her government is compromising control over its own land or resources through pressure from external forces.

Maduro said Persad-Bissessar is "entangled because she mortgaged the sea and territory of TT to house a military force against Venezuela, 15 kilometres from the Venezuelan coast."

Maduro accused the Persad-Bissessar-led government of allowing the installation of a foreign military force, referring to the presence of the US Marine Corps 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit in TT for military exercises alongside the TT Defence Force, It is the second time the unit is in TT in less than a month, following similar drills from October 26-30 when they arrived aboard the USS Gravely warship.

Maduro warned that the decision to welcome the troops constituted a threat to the Caribbean and jeopardised the region's stability.

He was speaking on his weekly television programme, Con Maduro, which was reported on by various outlets, including TeleSUR, on November 18.

Maduro warned that this action breaks with the history of brotherhood between the two nations and is a "false step against peace" from the Caribbean.

He said the people of TT, including the local military forces, oppose the militarisation of their territory and are against the threats that have been presented towards Venezuela.

He said the installation of a "military base" 15 kilometres off its coast is a misstep that violates shared history.

The US Marine Corps 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, deployed under the US Southern Command, is in TT participating in a joint training exercise with the TT Defence Force until November 21.

On November 16, Persad-Bissessar welcomed the initiative, saying via X (formerly Twitter) that the US presence in the region has already contributed to a reduction in the trafficking of guns, drugs, and humans in TT.

Since September, the US has carried out at least 21 military strikes in the Caribbean and the eastern Pacific, killing around 80 people on boats that US authorities claim were transporting drugs.

According to the Donald Trump-led administration, the presence of US warships and troops is intended to combat narco-terrorism.

Still, the Venezuelan government believes this military presence is actually aimed at attempting to effect regime change in the South American nation.

Trump on November 17 said he intends to talk with Maduro following the latter's administration request.