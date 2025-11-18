Judge rules construction at East Park Villas unlawful

Justice Westmin James. -

A HIGH COURT JUDGE has ruled against two defendants in a dispute over the unauthorised construction works at East Park Villas, a townhouse development, at Maruana Road in Valsayn.

On November 17, Justice Westmin James passed judgment against a man and his wife, who are the lessee-owners/occupiers of a townhouse within the development.

The judge prohibited the occupiers from further construction or interference with the property or common areas.

James further ordered that they must remove any structures outside the townhouse that are not part of the original lease, restore the affected land, and remove all rubble and materials at their own cost.

The claimants, East Park Villas Ltd and Charlievillage Service Station Company Ltd, contended that the defendants engaged in construction and groundwork in breach of restrictive covenants in the head lease governing the development.

They argued that the defendants did so without obtaining the necessary permissions from the lessor, the management company, or the Town and Country Planning Division.

It is alleged that around September 2024, the defendants demolished a prior annex at the back of the townhouse and started new construction works extending beyond the footprint of the former annex.

This included excavating trenches adjacent to perimeter walls and rerouting wastewater pipes onto the Valpark Shopping Centre property.

Attorneys Naveen Maraj and Shania Maharaj represented East Park Villas Ltd, while attorneys Asaf Hosein and Emile Pollard represented Charlievillage Service Station Company Ltd.

The attorneys for the claimants submitted that the construction works constituted a breach of covenant and a nuisance affecting the use, enjoyment, and value of the development.

The defendants denied that the works undertaken were unlawful, unauthorised, or in breach of covenant. They assert that the construction works were purely remedial in nature and intended to address a safety hazard posed by the deteriorating roof of the existing annex.

According to the 35-page judgement, the defendants maintained that the works fall within the exception under section 8(2)(a) of the Town and Country Planning Act, Chap. 35:01, being interior or non-material alterations that do not require formal planning permission.

The defendants had acquired the townhouse by a mortgagee sale from a bank in 1986. In moving in, the couple discovered that their townhouse had an extension built by the previous owners.

At a special general meeting on January 29, 1987, it was acknowledged that the extension had been built without authorisation.

However, the shareholders resolved that no action would be taken to demolish it, permitting it to remain as part of the house.

Years later, due to the deteriorating condition of the structure, particularly its flat roof, the man, in 2023, decided to renovate.

He informed the then chairman of East Park Villas, Henry Rahaman, who raised no objections.

Construction began on August 27, 2024, during which the male defendant temporarily relocated his 93-year-old mother, the long-time occupant of the property.

Shortly after, the new chairman, Satesh Bissram, contacted the man seeking clarification about the works.

On September 7, 2024, the man was served with an injunction obtained by the claimants to halt construction.

A week later, on September 12, 2024, he attended a shareholders' meeting, when eight of the 12 members reportedly disavowed any authorisation of legal action against him.

The defendants claimed that the proceedings were improperly brought against them.

Despite the defendants' defence, the court found the couple's actions constituted a breach of the lease and were disruptive to the community. The judge also dismissed the defendants' counterclaim.

The defendants are also ordered to restore the common areas and pathways outside their house within three months.

If they fail to do so, the claimants can carry out the work and recover the costs from the defendants.

The defendants are to pay nominal damages of $10,000 to East Park Villas Ltd.

The defendants will also pay the claimants' legal costs, assessed at $14,000 each.

Attorneys Kent Samlal, Shirvan Ramdhanie and Nadia Hassan-Mohammed represented the defendants.