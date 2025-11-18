Hasely Crawford Stadium, Jean Pierre Complex added to fete ban

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar. - Faith Ayoung/Newsday Files

Following the November 12 announcement that Brian Lara Cricket Academy will no longer be allowed to host Carnival fetes, Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar has said that Hasely Crawford Stadium and Jean Pierre Complex cannot be used for the majority of the 2026 Carnival season.

On social media, on November 18, the PM said, "On Monday, I instructed the Attorney General (John Jeremie) and the Minister of Sport (Phillip Watts) to implement an immediate ban on the hosting of all fetes at the Hasely Crawford Stadium and Jean Pierre Complex."

Those venues have hosted many popular fetes over the years. The Hasely Crawford Stadium training field is also used regularly.

Persad-Bissessar said in the days leading up to Carnival, fete promoters will get some leeway.

"Exceptions will be granted only for events taking place from the Thursday before Carnival Monday and Tuesday until the Saturday after.

"Additionally, all fetes and parties booked at Ministry of Sport facilities may begin no earlier than 12 noon and must end promptly at 10 pm."

Persad-Bissessar said the National Carnival Commission has been informed to "properly design sound systems" to limit noise pollution.

"As we move forward, my Government remains committed to balancing culture and community well-being, protecting our traditions while safeguarding the peace of citizens."