Couva man gets 14 years for 2020 shooting death

- File photo

A Couva man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for the death of a fellow villager who earlier threatened his girlfriend and her father and later provoked him, leading him to pull out a gun, shooting and killing him in 2020.

Justin Heeraman was sentenced by Justice Nalini Singh on November 18. Heeraman previously pleaded guilty to manslaughter by provocation after entering into plea discussions with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions on the indictment for the April 29, 2020, murder of David Ramkissoon at Greig Street, Couva.

The judge said Heeraman’s response of firing multiple shots from inside his vehicle exceeded what was necessary even in the face of genuine and escalating threats.

Heeraman, who originally faced a murder charge, pleaded guilty to manslaughter by reason of provocation after the State accepted a plea deal. He will serve eight years and six months after receiving credit for five years and six months spent in pre-sentence custody.

According to the agreed facts, Ramkissoon threatened Heeraman’s partner and her father earlier on April 29, 2020, violently shaking their gate and promising to harm them. Minutes later, he returned with another man, prompting her to call Heeraman to take her to the Couva Police Station.

As Heeraman drove toward the station, he turned into Greig Street, where Ramkissoon blocked his path, exited his car and shouted threats while approaching Heeraman’s driver-side door. Heeraman then drew a firearm and fired several rounds, killing Ramkissoon. Seven spent casings were later recovered at the scene.

Justice Singh began with a 23-year starting point, citing the seriousness of using a firearm in a residential area and firing multiple rounds at close range. She noted that although the provocation was substantial, it was not extreme, and Heeraman’s response “went well beyond what was necessary to neutralise immediate harm.”

She applied a downward adjustment for Heeraman’s positive rehabilitative record, strong family support and lack of violent history. Singh then applied a full one-third reduction for the guilty plea, which avoided trial and additional trauma for the victim’s family.

In delivering the sentence, Singh said the final term was appropriately proportionate, and aligned with parity and rehabilitation, while properly denouncing firearm-enabled unlawful killing.

Heeraman’s sentence begins immediately.

Colin Elbourne and Aleena Ramjag represented Heeraman while Sheldon Noreiga, Cassie Bisram and Afeisha Williams represented the State.