Cops recapture escaped prisoner in Carenage

Jamal Joseph escaped from Carerra Island Prison on November 14 and was recaptured on November 17. - Photo courtesy Prison Service

JAMAL JOSEPH, who escaped from the Carrera Prison on November 14, has been recaptured.

In a news release on November 18, the Police Service said he was recaptured following a joint exercise with the Prison Service.

According to reports, while driving south along the Western Main Road around 2.30 pm on November 17 a prison officer saw “an unusual object in the water.”

It was Joseph who appeared to have sustained multiple injuries during his escape.

Carenage Police were called in and Joseph was captured along the Western Main Road in the vicinity of Tembladora Park at around 3 pm.

The prisoner is being treated at a medical facility, under the supervision of prison officials.

Investigations into the escape are ongoing, the release said.