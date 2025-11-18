CoP to illegal quarry operators: Beware the vengeance of Moko

COMMISSIONER OF POLICE Allister Guevarro has warned illegal quarry operators against engaging in the illicit act lest they face the full brunt of the law.

“If you do not have an FUL (firearms users' licence) would you walk around with a firearm? No, because you will be charged with possession. So if you don’t have a licence for the purpose of aggregate processing and quarrying, you open yourselves to being charged.

“Do not break the law. Or the vengeance of Moko will fall on you.”

He was speaking at the police passing-out parade where 126 trainees graduated as police officers at the Police Training Academy in St James on November 17.

He was responding to questions from reporters after the TT aggregate producers alliance (TTALPA) said they were comfortable to open their doors, even though they didn’t have a licence.

Last week at a media conference held at the Hilton Trinidad TTAPA president Nigel Tenia said that while members do not have a formal licence, they were given a “level of comfort” after discussions with the Ministry of Energy.

However, Minister of Homeland Security Roger Alexander said he heard nothing about talks with the organisation.

“If a conversation was held it will trickle down from one ministry to another. I have not heard anything so I stand with the commissioner on this and say exactly – if you do not have the relevant licence do not go and do that activity,” Alexander said.

In October quarry operator Danny Guerra and several others were arrested and charged with the unlawful processing of aggregate. Guerra was released on $50,000 bail.

Earlier this month, quarry operators protested in Turure, Sangre Grande, expressing concern that they may be arrested for operating without a processing licence. They complained that other prominent quarry operators were being allowed to operate without a licence while they were being targeted by the cops.