CoP mum on police involvement in US military training

Members of the Multi-Operational Police Section take part in a tactical demonstration during the passing-out parade, at TTPS Police Academy, St James, November 17. - Ayanna Kinsale

COMMISSIONER OF POLICE Allister Guevarro kept his lips sealed on whether the police were involved in key crime-fighting joint training exercises with the US military’s 22nd US Marine Expeditionary Unit.

“The involvement of the TTPS in the training is something that is strategic in nature and it will be remiss of me to advertise to the nation what we are doing,” Guevarro said at the passing-out parade for police officers at the Police Training Academy in St James on November 17.

At a media conference on November 14, Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Sean Sobers announced that military personnel from the Marine Expeditionary Unit will hold training exercises with local armed forces at a press conference on November 14.

Sobers said the exercises would take place across the country and will be part of ongoing efforts to build capacity in local armed forces.

Earlier, during a speech at the parade, where 126 trainees – 114 male and 12 female – were newly minted as police officers, Minister of Homeland security Roger Alexander called on them to be exemplary police officers, saying that they are now charged with protecting the nation’s beauty.

“Your uniform is not just fabric,” he said. “It is a declaration that you understand a simple truth – that the beauty of our nation depends on you.”

He said after years of challenging times at the hands of criminal elements, TT has begun to shine.

“The people feel safe. When people feel safe they create a heaven on earth. You have become guardians of TT.”

He pointed out that since the government took office in May, the country has seen real and measurable progress in the fight against crime. Pointing out that more than 4,400 crimes had been reported, a third of the crimes have been solved.

He also noted that there has been a significant reduction in murders and an increase in firearm seizures. He highlighted that in August, TT saw its lowest murder toll in ten years.

“More offenders have been held accountable, more cases have been closed and more justice has been done for victims and their families.”

He commended the CoP and the TTPS for all the work they have done but he also gave a special thanks to the US whose military presence in the region has resulted in a significant decline in the transshipment of gun and drugs and in human trafficking.

“We have strong partners in the Americans. They are in our region, taking down international crime in open waters. They are seeking after the ‘big fish’and we are grateful for their assistance in the fight.”

Speaking to reporters after the parade, Guevarro commended the homicide division on its work in detecting murders, which has also added to the overall reduction in crime.

“We have seen a drop in the level of homicides but we have also seen a rise in detection rate. The homicide department under the stewardship under superintendent Dhilpaul is doing a magnificent job at the level of homicide investigations to bring closure.”

He noted that recent homicides have been solved in quick time, while homicides from years ago have also been solved.

“Homicide investigations are very complex in nature and some of them will drag on for years. So I am satisfied that the officers in the homicide bureau are able to do yeoman’s service given the resources that they have.”