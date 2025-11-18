Bodoe: Couva hospital may open by end of 2025

Health Minister Dr Lackram Bodoe - Lincoln Holder

ALTHOUGH acknowledging a shortage of nurses in TT, Health Minister Dr Lackram Bodoe says the administration remains committed to opening the Couva Children’s Hospital, adding, “A plan is in place, which will be unveiled in the coming weeks.”

Bodoe was responding to questions on if the facility is ready to take in new patients, following comments from Public Utilities Minister Barry Padarath that the hospital is expected to receive its first group of young patients “in the coming weeks.”

Padarath made the announcement on November 15 while delivering the feature address at Bachhe Kaand 2025: The Children’s Chapter.

However, president of the National Nursing Association Idi Stuart has expressed concern about continued staffing shortages. He said opening a new hospital would stretch the already thin resources and compromise patient care.

Asked if he shared Stuart’s concerns, Bodoe said the association head was performing his duty by raising the issue.

“Mr Stuart is doing what he should, raising concerns about staffing shortages. I acknowledge there is indeed a shortage of nurses. This is something we continue to address through training and recruitment. I will ensure whatever resources, human or otherwise, are available, will be deployed appropriately.”

Questioned on if he had visited the hospital or spoken with staff, Bodoe stressed the facility is still not operational.

“The Couva Hospital is not currently functional in terms of treating or receiving patients.” He confirmed a team is working toward opening the hospital but could not give a precise date.

“We are hoping for the end of this year, if all goes well.”

Pressed for clarity on if any patients are currently at the facility, Bodoe replied, “Correct: there are currently no patients at the Couva Hospital.”

The hospital was ceremoniously opened on August 14, 2015, by then prime minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar under the People’s Partnership government, three weeks before the September 7 general election. Since then, with the change in government, it has frequently been the subject of political contention.

During the covid19 pandemic, it was used by the Ministry of Health as a treatment facility.

According to project information on Udecott’s website, the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility (CHMF) was developed in partnership with Shanghai Construction Group International (Caribbean) Ltd.

Its founding philosophy was to deliver advanced medical services while supporting training in medicine, nursing, pharmacology and optometry. It was designed as a full-service adult and paediatric care institution equipped with high-end medical technology.

The facility includes a three-storey bed tower with 80 paediatric and women’s beds and a second three-storey tower with 150 adult beds. Located just off the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway. It also provides 620 parking spaces, roads and landscaped areas.

Departments and services planned for the hospital include diagnostic and imaging units, surgical theatres, a burns and plastics programme, critical care, an adult outpatient clinic, a pharmacy, a laboratory and a helipad for emergency airlifts.

The adjacent training centre supports programmes in medicine, nursing, pharmacology and optometry.

The initial reported cost of the facility was $1.6 billion.