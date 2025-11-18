Arrive Alive hosts 5K run, walk and ride

Eli Zakour, Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation participates in the annual World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims Solidarity Walk alongside Sharon Inglefield, president of Arrive Alive. -

Hundreds of runners, walkers and cyclists gathered at the Queen’s Park Savannah on November 16, as NGO Arrive Alive hosted its annual World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims 5K Run/ Walk and Ride.

A media release said, the event featured a 5K run/walk, a memorial walk and several solidarity rides beginning at various points across Trinidad – a solemn and unifying observance honouring the lives lost and forever changed by road traffic collisions.

Observed globally on the third Sunday of November, the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims was formally endorsed by the UN in 2005 as an “appropriate acknowledgement for victims of road traffic injuries and their families.” The event catchphrase, “Remember. Support. Act.” calls on citizens to not only honour those lost but to help drive meaningful change, the release said.

President of Arrive Alive, Sharon Inglefield, emphasised the importance of national commitment to road safety, “Today, we remember every life lost and every family shattered by road traffic collisions. But remembrance alone is not enough. We must support the survivors who live with lifelong trauma, and we must act with urgency to prevent future tragedies. Every stakeholder, every driver, and every pedestrian has a role to play in making our roads safe. Together, we can save lives.”

Country manager of Perenco Trinidad and Tobago Ltd Stéphane Barc, highlighted the company’s deep commitment to safety, “This is a day to reflect and honour lives lost on our roads. Each one of you may have lost a parent, child, sibling, friend or colleague. Their absence is a painful reminder of how fragile life is. At Perenco, safety is a non-negotiable value, not just in our industry but in everyday life, including how we move on the roads. This is why we are proud to support Arrive Alive and the work they do to educate, advocate, and drive change.”

Eli Zakour, Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation, underscored the national responsibility to create safer roads, “This day calls on each of us – policymakers, first responders, advocates and citizens to reflect on our shared responsibility to make every journey a safe one. The theme reminds us that remembrance is not enough. We must support those who grieve and act collectively to prevent future tragedies. Through the Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation, we continue to pursue a comprehensive, data-driven approach based on the three pillars of road safety, that is, education, enforcement, and engineering. We cannot and will not become complacent.”

The event also acknowledged the contributions of sponsors whose support makes ongoing road safety advocacy possible. Perenco served as the Platinum Sponsor, with additional support from Mobil, Starbucks, and Capital Signal Company Limited.

Participants engaged with a wide range of informational booths hosted by the police service, fire service and Global Medical Response Ambulance Services each reinforcing the importance of road awareness and emergency response, the release said.

Arrive Alive in the release, extended heartfelt thanks to all participants, sponsors, volunteers and partner agencies for their continued commitment to reducing road traffic deaths and injuries across TT.

The morning’s activities also included a competitive 5K run.

Winners are as follows:

Male category

1st: Yarin Gosine - 19:08

2nd: Pierre Beaucousin - 19:19

3rd: Ramesh Kassie - 20:13

Female category

1st: Shari Thomas - 21:24

2nd: Cherise Stauble - 24:57

3rd: Mika Ella-Tang - 26:39