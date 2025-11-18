Amcham calls for more women's mentorship initiatives

Anna Henderson, president of AmchamTT -

The American Chamber of Commerce of TT (Amcham TT) is calling on companies to invest more deliberately in mentorship programmes as a strategic part of building stronger, more equitable, and resilient organisations.

Amcham TT president Anna Henderson made the call while delivering opening remarks at the virtual launch of the 8th Annual Amcham TT and Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) Women in Leadership Mentorship Programme (WILMP) recently.

“I want to make a broader appeal to leaders and organisations across TT: we must all invest in mentorship – not as a ‘nice-to-have,’ but as a strategic imperative. When we create mentorship programmes within our organisations, we are not only developing talent – we are dismantling barriers. We are challenging our own biases. And we are building a future where gender equity is not aspirational, but operational.”

A release from Amcham TT said this year’s programme marks a milestone achievement with the highest ever participation since its inception, with 87 mentees and 68 mentors. It said the strong interest reflects a growing recognition of mentorship as a key driver for leadership development, professional growth, and gender equity in the workplace.

Henderson said the Women in Leadership Mentorship Programme was designed to help address the persistent barriers women face in advancing to senior leadership roles. The release said female professionals are paired with experienced business leaders from a wide range of industries to support their personal and professional growth through structured mentoring relationships.

Henderson said mentorship shifts the narrative from obstacles to opportunity.

“It transforms challenge into motivation. It reminds us that, even when systems are slow to change, we can still build networks of support that help each other rise. While the mentor offers wisdom and guidance, the mentee brings fresh perspectives. Both grow through the relationship.”

IDB chief of operations Terry-Ann Segree-Brown said IDB’s ongoing support for the mentorship initiative is rooted in its commitment to fostering inclusive leadership that empowers women to reach their full potential.

“For the past seven years, the IDB has witnessed the transformative power of mentoring relationships; how they inspire confidence, drive professional growth, and create lasting connections that strengthen the fabric of our region.”

Feature speaker Guardian Shared Services Ltd president, group chief operating officer and Amcham TT vice president Greer Quan told the mentors and mentees that leadership was not just about perfection but about presence.

“It’s about showing up, even when you’re tired, even when you’re scared, even when you’re still figuring it out. It’s about staying human, curious, and kind, especially when you have power. Lead with grit, because resilience will carry you when confidence wavers. Move with grace, because compassion is not weakness – it is wisdom.

“Give generously of your time, give generously of your lessons, and give generously of your belief in others. Know that people are always looking on. So, show up as the kind of leader that they will be proud to emulate – one whose courage, authenticity, and kindness define the next generation of leadership.”

The release said the 2025/2026 Women in Leadership Mentorship Programme will run for six months, pairing female professionals from diverse industries with expert mentors representing both the private and public sectors. Together, mentors and mentees will focus on setting clear professional goals, developing leadership skills, and advancing personal growth to help women fulfil their career ambitions.

It said since its inception, the programme has successfully built a growing community of women leaders across industries, fostering collaboration, confidence, and empowerment to drive change in TT’s leadership landscape.