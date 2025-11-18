2 Trinis granted $500k bail on human trafficking charges, bail denied for 2 Venezuelans

- File photo

Four men arrested during a multi-agency human-trafficking investigation appeared before a Master of the High Court on November 17 to face charges related to the trafficking, sexual penetration, and assault of a 14-year-old Venezuelan girl. The men were detained last week during Operation Ironheart, an intelligence-driven effort led by the Counter Trafficking Unit (CTU) of the Ministry of Homeland Security.

The men were held on November 11 following critical information supllied by the teen to national security agents.

A Ministry of Homeland Security release said the arrests followed a co-ordinated pre-dawn operation in the Penal-Debe area conducted by the CTU in collaboration with the army and police.

The operation received support from the TT Defence Force's Intelligence Unit, the Special Forces Operations Detachment, the TTPS Financial Investigations Branch, the Special Investigations Unit, the Special Investigations Task Force, Southern and South Western Divisional Task Forces, Crime Scene Investigation officers, and the Immigration Division.