US Vedic university confers doctoral award to NCIC president Surujdeo Mangaroo

President of the National Council of Indian Culture Surujdeo Mangaroo -

President of the National Council of Indian Culture (NCIC) Surujdeo Mangaroo, has been conferred with an honorary doctoral degree by the Acharya Ramsamooj Arya University (ARAU) in recognition of his outstanding contributions to cultural preservation, social empowerment and community development.

The honour was bestowed during the university’s graduation ceremony held on November 2 at Flushing Town Hall, New York, where Mangaroo was also invited to address the Class of 2025.

In his invitation letter, Prof pundit Ramadheen Ramsamooj, president of ARAU and an ordained monk known as Vachaspati Sri Swami Ramanuj Vaidya Bharati, praised Mangaroo’s lifelong commitment to service, describing him as a worthy representative of the Caribbean Hindu diaspora.

“Each year we honour someone from our community who has brought pride, honour and contributed immensely to the diaspora,” Ramsamooj wrote. “In the past these honorary degrees were given to the late Basdeo Panday, former prime minister of Trinidad and Tobago, and to the President of Suriname, Mr Santhoki. This year, your name was selected for this distinguished recognition.”

Founded on the tenets of Shuddha Sanatan Vedic Dharma, the ARAU is rooted in the ancient Saraswati Civilisation, emphasising the study and propagation of Vedic knowledge and disciplines. The university operates under the Salt (Super Accelerated Learning Theory) model and offers programmes through its five colleges, including Sanskrit, Divinity and Dharma, Ayurveda, Shaastriya Sangeet and Vedic Salt Education.

Addressing the graduating class, Mangaroo expressed deep humility and gratitude for the honour, describing it as a shared achievement with those who have worked alongside him in advancing cultural and social causes.

“This recognition is not merely a personal milestone. It is a reflection of the collective spirit of all those who have walked alongside me in the journey of cultural preservation, social empowerment, and community development.”

Mangaroo lauded the university’s mission and paid tribute to its leadership, noting that Ramsamooj’s “visionary guidance continues to shape this institution into a beacon of knowledge, ethics and human advancement.”

Turning to the graduates, he urged them to carry forward their education with compassion and purpose.

“The true measure of education lies not in the titles we earn, but in the lives we touch and uplift. Your degree is not an end – it is a beginning. It is a call to serve, to innovate, to build bridges where there are divides, and to be the light in places where hope flickers.”

He reminded them that culture and community are intertwined pillars of a humane society.

“Culture is the soul of a people and community is the heart that sustains it. When we nurture both, we create societies that are not only prosperous but also humane.”

Mangaroo dedicated his award to his late parents, Mangaroo and Dularie Samlal, his wife Nadra, his children Dinesh, Vinesh, Shivani and Sairani, and his five grandsons, Yash, Avilash, Aaditya, Viren and Aarin – “in whom I see the promise of tomorrow.”

He concluded with a message of lifelong learning and service telling the graduates, “Education is not the end of learning. It is the beginning of understanding. May your future be guided by wisdom, strengthened by resilience, and illuminated by service.