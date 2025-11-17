Trump open to talks with Venezuela’s Maduro

A woman holds a sign reading in Spanish "Clown Trump, if you're against Maduro, you're against me" during an event where Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro took the oath to people joining a state-organised civilian defence network in the Petare neighbourhood of Caracas, Venezuela, on November 15. - AP PHOTO

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump said his administration "may be having some discussions" with embattled Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro in the near future.

"Let's see how that turns out. They would like to talk," Trump told reporters on November 16.

Trump announced the talks mere hours after the US Department of State said it intends to label the Cartel de los Soles a terrorist organisation. It said the Venezuelan cartel is led by Maduro and "other high-ranking individuals of the illegitimate regime."

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth recently launched Operation Southern Spear and promised to destroy drug cartels in the Western Hemisphere.

The US has a US$50 million bounty for Maduro's arrest.

The US' aggressive anti-narcotics operations have resulted in the deaths of over 80 people, bombed while allegedly transporting illegal drugs on boats and a submarine.

Two Trinis are alleged to be among the deceased.

It has also caused relations between TT and Venezuela to deteriorate as the latter has accused the former of collaborating with the US to intimidate the South American nation and force regime change.

US forces visited TT last month aboard the USS Gravely for military exercises with the TT Defence Force and arrived in TT on November 16 for fresh drills.

Venezuela has again accused TT of facilitating US aggression on its nation – a claim denied by Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar and other government officials who insist that the exercises are common based on a longstanding partnership between the countries.