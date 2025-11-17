Tobago casino robbed, bandits flee by boat

A pirogue used in the robbery of a Crown Point casino was found abandoned in Pigeon Point. -

ALVA VIARRUEL

CROWN POINT police are investigating a daring robbery by two armed and masked bandits at the Royal Ton Casino in Crown Point on November 17.

The men reportedly held up employees shortly after 8 am and there was an exchange of gunfire with security as they left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The men ran to the nearby beach where they got into the getaway boat and sped off. The vessel was later found abandoned at Pigeon Point beach. It was seized by police as evidence.

Newsday understands one person has been arrested and is assisting the police with their investigations to apprehend the other suspects.