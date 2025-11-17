Sports The past week in local sports Newsday 2 Hrs Ago TT football supporters cheer on their team as they played Jamaica in a World Cup qualifying match at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo, on November 13. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle TT defender Deron Payne, left, screens the ball from Renaldo Cephas of Jamaica, in a World Cup qualifier at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo, on November 13. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle A Hillview College player, middle, is sandwiched by two Trinity College players during Schools 3x3 Basketball at the Eastern Regional Indoor Complex, Tacarigua, on November 14. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale Participants in the TT Cancer Society and Republic Bank's Bubbles for Life 2025 walk at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, on November 15. - Photo by Lincoln Holder Runners and walkers start the 7 to 70 7K event from the Harvard Club on Serpentine Road, St Clair, on November 16. - Photo by Faith Ayoung
