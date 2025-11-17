Rowley: Safety, power supply, energy security at risk

Dr Keith Rowley. - File photo

FORMER prime minister Dr Keith Rowley has raised concerns about Trinidad and Tobago’s current position on the international stage, warning the country is exposed to economic and security risks due to what he described as reckless governance and ill-informed decisions.

He derided Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar for saying the country “doesn’t need Venezuelan gas,” describing it as a throwaway comment with far-reaching implications for the nation’s energy security.

Persad-Bissessar's remark was made on October 27, amid the Venezuelan government’s proposal to suspend all gas agreements with Trinidad and Tobago.

Speaking via Facebook Live at his home on November 17, Rowley reflected on his own tenure, saying, “I had to make the analysis in 2015 regarding the energy sector and spent the majority of my time working on and prioritising our revenue stream from energy.”

He warned despite gas reserves of ten to 12 trillion cubic feet, the country faces a downward trend in production and consumption, with daily usage dropping from 4.3 billion cubic feet to 2.6 billion cubic feet, and possibly lower.

“Unless we find additional gas to add to proven reserves, we will struggle to maintain even our current, reduced levels,” he cautioned.

Stressing the nation’s reliance on natural gas, he explained that electricity for homes, streetlights, industrial operations, and factories “comes entirely from gas.” He emphasised the mismanagement of reserves could create a crisis, forcing authorities to prioritise electricity supply over LNG production or petrochemical manufacturing.

Rowley said his government had taken steps to secure future energy supply through reserves in the La Brea-Manatee field and the Venezuelan-owned Dragon field, but those efforts have since been disrupted.

Turning to foreign affairs, he recalled the geopolitical challenges of 2015, when sanctions against Venezuela coincided with Trinidad and Tobago’s energy vulnerabilities.

“While the United States is a friendly nation, we must safeguard our national interests.”

Highlighting Caricom’s role in defending the region’s sovereignty, he explained Caricom's alliance adhered to the principle of being a “friend of all, satellite of none”, engaging diplomatically with both Washington and Caracas.

He said Caricom delegations met with the United Nations and other international leaders to prevent military escalation, efforts that ensured the country remained neutral while protecting its people and economy.

In contrast, he accused the Persad-Bissessar-led government of recklessness and inaction.

“We have a PM who does not go to work, avoids the media, does not care who she fires, and shows indifference to international law.”

He said US analysts, parliamentarians, and international observers have questioned the legality of the US government’s actions over the past six weeks.

He said citizens were placed in a state of panic over reports of potential military attacks on Venezuela, while the government offered no clear guidance.

Rowley also expressed concern about domestic security, citing extrajudicial killings by police and inconsistent advisories for fishermen.

“Almost 100 people were reportedly killed, but only one name, of a Colombian fisherman, has surfaced publicly.”

He questioned how government ministers could assert no nationals were involved when no verified information was available.

The US military has conducted over 20 strikes on alleged drug traffickers in the southern Caribbean and Pacific in international waters, with reported deaths exceeding 80. The strikes have faced criticism for lack of evidence supporting claims of drug trafficking or due judicial process.

The family of missing Las Cuevas fisherman Chad Joseph, 26, suspect he and another man were killed in a US military strike on October 14. According to reports, Joseph has been missing since April 25. The other man believed to have been killed is Rishi Samaroo.

Rowley pressed the current administration to clarify its interactions with the US regarding military intentions in Venezuela, citing past CIA interventions in the Caribbean as a warning. He stressed energy security remains a critical vulnerability.

“Our gas platforms are 60 miles offshore. We don’t have a navy capable of defending them, nor a coast guard that could respond effectively."

He said, if these platforms face a credible threat, international companies will remove their staff, which would effectively shut down gas production. Again, cautioning against aligning with US military operations against Venezuela, which he said could put TT at risk.

Rowley said his previous government negotiated operational agreements with Shell and BP to access Venezuelan gas fields, securing the country’s 27 per cent share. Disruption of these agreements by the current administration could have long-term consequences, he said.

“Venezuela is asserting TT is allowing its territory to be used to facilitate an attack against them. Modern warfare does not require traditional battlefield engagements; threats can come in various forms, putting infrastructure and civilian populations at risk.”

He also questioned the government’s handling of international relations, noting the US and Europe have previously pressured TT on issues such as extrajudicial killings and regime change in Venezuela.

“Some believe taking sides could secure gas access from Venezuela under a new US-controlled government – but that outcome is not guaranteed. If Venezuela is attacked, TT risks becoming a combatant, facilitating an attack rather than remaining neutral under the UN Charter and the Zone of Peace.”

He said the current government’s alignment with US military objectives undermines decades of foreign policy and exposes the nation to significant risk.

Rowley called for transparency and accountability, pressing the government to clarify what measures are in place to protect the country in the event of conflict.

“The government must stop acting recklessly and consider the long-term security of our children and grandchildren. This is not a hypothetical: it is a direct threat to our sovereignty and our future.”

Reiterating the nation’s vulnerability, Rowley stressed the need for careful and informed foreign policy. He concluded with a call to uphold a guiding principle.

“Citizens deserve transparency and leadership, not absentee governance or public misdirection.”