Ramnarine condemns deepfake videos

Former energy minister Kevin Ramnarine. -

FORMER energy minister Kevin Ramnarine has condemned the creation and distribution of three digitally manipulated videos using his image and voice posted to Facebook promoting a “government investment platform," which he said were generated using deepfake AI technology.

In a statement on November 11, he said he had also seen a doctored newspaper article using his image and name to promote this platform.

“I have made a formal report of this matter to the Police Service and I have also reported it to Facebook. I have also posted multiple disclaimers on my Facebook and Linkedin accounts. In some cases, these manipulated videos have been removed by Facebook.

“These videos were created by the doctoring of three videos of me speaking at different public events in May 2019, July 2020 and March 2025. The July 2020 and March 2025 events were UNC campaign meetings at which I spoke.”

Ramnarine advised members of the public to report the videos wherever and whenever they appear on social media.

“I am aware that this has been happening to other persons including senior officials of the government and leaders of the private sector.

“It is an unfortunate abuse of technology for which we must prepare a policy and legislative framework.”

The videos and articles featuring Ramnarine, as well as others, are posted on a copy of Newsday’s website. Frequently they feature names of reporters employed by Newsday as having written the articles. The videos also often feature members of other media houses.

Newsday has reported the articles and videos to the police.