PM reaffirms plan for massive economic overhaul

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar speaks at the launch of the Trinidad and Tobago Revitalisation Blueprint at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann's on November 6. - Faith Ayoung

PRIME MINISTER Kamla Persad-Bissessar on November 17 restated her government’s ambitious economic transformation agenda, stressing its new revitalisation blueprint will diversify the economy, expand foreign investment and create more than 50,000 jobs, with recruitment for thousands already underway.

In a post shared around 9.21 am on her X platform, she said thousands of citizens are already being screened in phase one of the national recruitment drive, which aims to fill 20,000 public-sector positions in its initial stage.

Persad-Bissessar described the plan as one designed to open “the doors to the international corridors of capital”, emphasising it will attract investment, drive innovation and stimulate new economic activity.

Central to the programme, she said, is a focus on efficiency, cost savings and smarter governance, including the decentralisation of key state functions and the repurposing of assets such as the International Waterfront Complex.

“Every dollar will work harder. Every asset will serve a greater purpose. And every community will share in the benefits of progress,” she wrote.

The PM said the initiative aims to generate sustainable revenue, particularly in foreign exchange, through export-driven industries and deeper integration into the global economy.

She said community development and long-standing infrastructure challenges, including inadequate drainage, traffic congestion and urban sprawl, would be addressed through climate-resilient designs and multimodal smart mobility systems.

Multi-modal smart mobility systems integrate various transportation modes: walking, biking, public transit and personal vehicles, to create a safe, efficient and sustainable transport network.

Each project, she noted, will incorporate renewable energy, green building standards and inclusive public spaces, underscoring what she called an “unwavering commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship”.

Persad-Bissessar also highlighted plans to partner with governments, international lenders, regional development institutions and private investors.

“Foreign investment will be a vital pillar of this transformation,” she wrote.

She praised Works and Infrastructure Minister Jearlean John for her “tireless” efforts and said public feedback so far has been “overwhelmingly positive and energising.”

“Trinidad and Tobago is open for business, ready to welcome all who wish to invest, innovate and build a stronger future with us,” she concluded, directing the public to the government’s portal at ttglobalhub.gov.tt.

On November 6, Persad-Bissessar unveiled the national infrastructural development plan. Details were outlined by John, who said that once successful, it will make TT unrecognisable in ten years.

The plan includes 129 construction projects to revamp and upgrade key areas across TT, including the Port of Spain and San Fernando waterfronts, Invaders Bay and the Queen’s Park Savannah. The Port of Spain port is also set to undergo a massive expansion.

It also entails demolishing the prisons in Port of Spain, Golden Grove and Carrera Island and rehousing prisoners in a large “justice centre” in Tamana, linked to a sprawling national security complex in Mt Hope.

An arts and cultural centre will be built on the Port of Spain site, Golden Grove’s 250-acre compound will be turned into a new housing community, and Carrera Island will be transformed into an offshore luxury resort.