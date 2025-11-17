Padarath to act as Foreign Affairs Minister

Minister of Public Utilities Barry Padarath. -

PUBLIC UTILITIES Minister Barry Shiva Padarath has been appointed to act as Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister in the absence of Sean Sobers.

In a brief statement via his Facebook page, Padarath said: “Minister Sobers is currently abroad on official government business.”

No further details were provided about Sobers’ trip or its duration.

Padarath, the MP for Couva South, is also the Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister.

He will assume responsibility for Sobers’ ministry until he returns.