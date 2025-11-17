New Grant villager charged with double murder after deadly fire

The Hall of Justice. - File photo

ALMOST two years after an elderly woman and her 63-year-old special needs son died in a fire that gutted their home in New Grant, a villager has been charged with double murder.

On November 17, Geewan Jagessar, 46, of School Trace, appeared in the High Court (South Court B) before Master Kimitria Gray, charged with the murders of Surujdai Soogrim, 92, and her son Boysie “Boya” Sonnyboy.

The charges allege that on December 10, 2023, Jagessar poured a flammable substance on the home of the mother and son, also from School Trace, and set it ablaze while they were inside.

Both victims died in the fire.

Attorneys Subhas Panday and Kiran Panday represented the accused, while legal officer Cpl Reagan Ramanan prosecuted during the hearing.

PC Flavenny of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Three, laid the charges after consulting with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Jagessar was detained by police last week.

The case was adjourned to May 26, 2026.