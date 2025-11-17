Moonilal denies political interference in SVG elections

Dr Roodal Moonilal, Minister of Energy and Energy Industries. - File photo

Minister of Energy Dr Roodal Moonilal has denied any interference by the UNC government in the election process in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

The controversy involving the acquisition of apartments in the upscale Victoria Keyes complex in Diego Martin by the wife and two children of SVG Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves, has spilled over into the SVG’S election climate.

Members of Gonsalves government and even local politicians in TT have suggested that statements by Minister in the Ministry of Housing Anil Roberts questioning the process used to acquire the apartments, were politically motivated meant to influence the November 27 polls in SVG.

The SVG election is a straight fight between Gonsalves' Unity Labour Party (ULP), and the New Democratic Party (NDP) led by Godwin Friday. Gonzales and his ULP are seeking a historic sixth consecutive term. A recent poll suggests a close race.

An October poll conducted by Grenadian data analyst Cleophas Justine Pierre says “psychological analysis” done in SVG shows the incumbent ULP is likely to be returned to office by a razor-thing 8-7 margin. Moonilal dismissed any suggestion that the UNC is trying to sway the outcome.

“The UNC Government does not intervene in the political business of other countries...full stop,” Moonilal told Newsday at the Greater San Fernando Chamber Mix and Mingle Christmas dinner at Achievors Banquet Hall, La Romaine on November 15.

“We mind our business. If Prime Minister Gonsalves wants to see a shadow behind every wall, that is his business.” Moonilal said the timing of Roberts’ revelations is irrelevant to the substance of the revelations.

“Once the information is out, whether before, during or after an election, it still demands explanations. The public has a right to know.” He said the UNC stands firm: “This is about transparency in Trinidad and Tobago”

Amid swirling accusations of political interference, Moonilal underscored that the core issue remains the management of TT’s public housing stock – not the politics of St Vincent.

“This is about transparency, fairness and how state resources were used under a former administration,” he said. “These questions do not disappear because there is an election somewhere else.”

The housing ministry is facing increasing pressure to clarify what took place at one of its most high-value developments especially as questions grow louder on both sides of the Caribbean Sea.