Men’s Mental Health Month: Equality conversation we need to have

-

NOVEMBER IS often called Movember, a month dedicated to raising awareness about men’s health, especially mental health, suicide prevention, and prostate and testicular cancer. It’s a time to remind ourselves that men’s well-being is not just a personal issue; it’s a social one that affects families, workplaces, and entire communities.

Around the world, men face unique mental health challenges, often in silence. The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that men are about three times more likely to die by suicide than women, yet are far less likely to seek therapy or emotional support.

In TT, the situation is just as concerning. Ministry of Health data shows that between 2020 and 2023, 83 per cent of all suicide deaths were men, four out of every five cases. While women are generally more likely to seek help, men often struggle quietly, weighed down by the pressure to appear strong.

Where equality fits in

At the Equal Opportunity Commission (EOC), our work centres on fairness, dignity, and inclusion. The Equal Opportunity Act protects people from discrimination in employment, education, accommodation, and access to goods and services. Importantly, it also recognises mental health conditions as a disability, meaning that those living with depression, anxiety, or post-traumatic stress disorder are entitled to fair treatment.

When men hide their struggles because they fear being judged, sidelined, or labelled as weak, that’s not just stigma, it’s a barrier to equality. And when workplaces fail to support employees with mental health challenges, they reinforce that inequality.

Addressing men’s mental health, then, isn’t only about awareness. It’s about ensuring that systems, policies, and social attitudes give men the same freedom to seek help and healing as anyone else.

A shared responsibility

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, in her message for International Women’s Day 2025 in March, made a point worth repeating: “Men are not our enemy…there is no gender domination in Trinidad and Tobago.” She encouraged women and men to work together toward national progress.

That sentiment matters here. Promoting gender equality doesn’t mean focusing on one group over another, it means recognising that everyone benefits when both men and women are supported. True equality calls for empathy on both sides, and part of that empathy is acknowledging men’s mental health as a legitimate and urgent issue.

Breaking the silence

For generations, men have been told to “man up” or “don’t cry.” These messages teach boys to bury their emotions and equate vulnerability with failure. Over time, this emotional bottling-up can lead to aggression, substance abuse, depression, and even suicide.

We have to change that culture. Men should feel safe expressing their emotions and accessing mental health resources without fear of ridicule or rejection. Equality means recognising that emotional openness is a human right, not a gendered one.

Creating supportive workplaces

Employers play a key role in promoting mental wellness. Encouraging the use of mental health days, providing access to employee assistance programmes and fostering a culture of empathy make a real difference.

At the EOC, we continue to advocate for workplaces that treat mental wellness as part of employees’ rights. When staff feel supported, productivity rises and the organisation as a whole becomes healthier.

Mental health awareness should be built into equality policies, not treated as an afterthought. No one should fear losing a job, promotion, or credibility for admitting they need help.

Moving forward

A truly equal society is one that values mental health as much as physical health. This Movember, let’s make space for men to speak, seek help, and heal without shame. Strength is not silence, it’s honesty, courage, and self-awareness.

Because equality isn’t just about balancing genders; it’s about creating a TT where everyone, including men, can live and work with dignity, understanding, and support.

If you or someone you know needs help, contact the National Suicide Prevention hotline at 800-5588, or reach out to the Equal Opportunity Commission at communications@eoc.gov.tt or 672-0926 for information on your rights or to request a sensitisation session.