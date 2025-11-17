Infant formula recall after botulism outbreak

THE Ministry of Health (MoH) is advising parents of an international recall of contaminated ByHeart Whole Nutrition baby formula.

The formula has been linked to multiple cases of infant botulism.

In a news release on November 17, the ministry said, while the product is not currently listed for sale in Trinidad and Tobago it is issuing the advisory out of an abundance of caution, as consumers may have purchased the product online.

The release said, According to the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), baby formula ByHeart Whole Nutrition has been linked to multiple cases of making infants sick with infant botulism.

Symptoms of infant botulism can include any of the following:

●Poor feeding,

●Loss of head control,

●Difficulty swallowing,

●Decreased facial expression.

Parents, the ministry said, are advised to seek immediate medical attention if your infant has consumed ByHeart Whole Nutrition Infant Formula and has any of the symptoms mentioned prior.

The ministry also advised that symptoms of infant botulism can take as long as several weeks to develop, so parents should remain vigilant if they use ByHeart Whole Nutrition infant formula.

The ministry advised members of the public to:

●Immediately discontinue use of the above product if in their possession.

●Consult a physician if the product has been used or if any adverse effects are experienced.

●Return the product to the point of purchase, where possible.

Additional information can be obtained by contacting the Office of the Chemistry Food and Drug Division at (868) 217-4664 Ext. 13121, the release said.