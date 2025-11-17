I Am Academy unveils The Garden of Oneness

I am Academy principal Lynn Diann Russell-Allen as she gives parents a tour of the garden at the school in Woodbrook. -

BAVINA SOOKDEO

The grounds of I Am Academy in Woodbrook have been transformed into what is now called The Garden of Oneness. What was once a simple schoolyard is now an eco-conscious scenery – a butterfly and hummingbird garden, a river-themed landscape, a companion-planted vegetable and herb garden, a tribute to national heroes and a rustic welcome wall lined with affirmations and the school’s motto.

The I Am Academy which serves 40 students with special needs, was born out of faith and vision. It began in 2019 as a small home school committed to individualised learning and holistic development. According to the school’s principal Lynn Diann Russell-Allen, what makes I Am Academy unique is its approach. “We don’t just teach academics; we teach identity, awareness and purpose” she explained. “Every child is seen as whole, perfect and filled with divine potential. Our name, I Am, reflects that truth – it’s a declaration of being and becoming.”

The project – led by TropiMulch Ltd in partnership with Rebecca Baptiste, Miss Environment TT – turns waste wood into mulch, art installations and purposeful spaces.

Baptiste described the collaboration as an essential part of her environmental platform. “My collaboration with the I Am Academy and TropiMulch was a meaningful part of my environmental project, Roots and Radiance. I’m truly thrilled to contribute to this transformation and to inspire young people to care for the environment,” she said.

Baptiste, who is currently representing our country in Manila, Philippines at the Miss Environment International added, “This green space represents so much more than the growth of plants – it embodies sustainability, community and mental well-being. Together, we’re planting seeds of awareness, empowerment and long-lasting impact.”

For the principal too, the project represents something even deeper than the aesthetics. “This project represents more than landscaping – it’s a living classroom, a sacred space of learning and reflection. The vision is to create an environment that heals, inspires and teaches simultaneously,” she said, noting that every plant, pathway and painted wall holds energy and intention. “It’s a reminder that education isn’t confined to four walls; it’s a journey that connects children to the earth, to each other, and to the divine spark within themselves.”

According to Russell-Allen, the project began with a simple desire – to beautify the school space in a way that reflected the calm, serenity and divine order of the universe. After reaching out to TropiMulch Ltd, a conversation with CEO Lionel Seucharan grew into a partnership grounded in shared purpose. Miss Environment TT later joined.

Seucharan, described the work as “being a profoundly spiritual experience.” He said, “As an educator and green entrepreneur – and as someone entrusted with the gift of purpose – this project reminded me that sustainability begins in the heart before it manifests in the soil. Each plant, each pathway, is a reflection of the inner harmony we must cultivate between humanity and nature. I feel grateful that my journey, as Nedco’s Green Entrepreneur of the Year and EUROCHAMTT’s Sustainability Champion, continues to be guided by this oneness – where purpose, passion and the planet meet.”

He added that every day, he is “blessed to create beautiful spaces that blossom into beautiful experiences and memories – enriching the lives of all beings who inhabit them. That is my purpose on this Earth.”

Seucharan ensured the project aligned with UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) namely: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being, SDG 4: Quality Education, SDG 8: Decent Work and Economic Growth, SDG 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities, SDG 12: Responsible Consumption and Production, SDG 13: Climate Action and SDG 17: Partnerships for the Goals.

Bringing the vision to life

Students and parents helped bring the vision to life – clearing debris, preparing soil, planting seedlings and painting walls. That involvement, Russell-Allen said, has given them “a deep sense of pride and ownership – they’re not just enjoying the garden, they helped create it.” She is also deeply committed to modelling sustainability as she believes “Children learn more from what they see than what they’re told…When they witness sustainability in action, they internalise it as a way of life.”

Questioned on how projects like this align with her school’s teaching philosophy and approach to special education, the principal explained that their philosophy is grounded in the belief that every child carries divine potential within. She noted that the school teaches through connection to self, to nature and to purpose and that the project embodies this philosophy perfectly. For their neurodiverse students in particular, she said, the garden offers a multisensory environment where learning becomes both experiential and healing. It reinforces the school’s mission to meet each child where they are and nurture them into their highest expression.

Russell-Allen’s personal favourite is the Welcome Wall. “From the moment you enter our gates, that wall begins a story – it speaks before any words are exchanged. It tells each child, parent or visitor that they are divinely recognised, valued and welcome” she related. The students, on the other hand, are enchanted by the flowing, river-themed pathways and the garden beds of colour and life. “It has become their sanctuary – a place to explore, breathe and just be.”

Although the garden was officially opened on November 9, she has already seen changes in the students. “They are more grounded, cooperative and expressive” she noted. “We’ve seen increased confidence in those who previously struggled with social interaction. They now take initiative, share ideas about the garden and even remind each other to take care of the plants. It has brought a beautiful sense of unity and pride to the entire school.”

Russell-Allen believes this project sends an important reminder about what small institutions can achieve. She pointed out that it demonstrates what happens when vision meets collaboration. “No school or organisation is too small to make a difference” she said adding that it shows what can unfold when businesses, educators and community leaders come together for a shared purpose – to nurture both people and the planet.”

Plans are already underway to expand the space. Russell-Allen affirmed that the expansion of eco-conscious and therapeutic spaces at the academy will certainly continue. This, she explained, is only the beginning. The school plans to further develop its outdoor learning areas – expanding the butterfly garden, adding sensory zones and creating a meditation corner.

The principal expressed thanks to TropiMulch Ltd, Miss Environment TT, Natty’s Pressure Washing Services and QC Pro as well as every parent, student and teacher who believed in this vision.

She wished to remind the public that inclusion begins with love. “When we honour the divine essence in every child, regardless of ability or background, we naturally extend that same care to the environment around us” she said. “Education and ecology go hand in hand – both are acts of stewardship. My message is simple: when we nurture what’s in front of us with love, everything grows beautifully.”