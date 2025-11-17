I am a fallible doctor

I HAD MISSED the diagnosis, and, as a result, the patient was now in the intensive care unit.

I had seen the patient the previous morning, examined him, reviewed all the investigations, written a plan, then went home. The next day the patient was off my roster. I searched the hospital records, and found the patient in the intensive care unit.

My heart racing, I opened the chart and saw the diagnosis staring me in my face. The signs had been there, but I had not seen them. Had I seen them, the patient would have gotten the appropriate treatment in a timely manner, and might have been on his road to recovery – the common condition that I missed was treatable, very treatable. Instead, the man, the husband, the father, the grandfather, the uncle, the brother, was in the ICU, hanging on by a thread, the damage from the missed diagnosis perhaps already done.

I wish it was a rare diagnosis that had no treatment – the shame might have been less. Just a day ago, I had spoken to the man’s wife, saying one thing, and now her husband was in the ICU with another thing. How could I face her? It was embarrassing, unforgivable. If it were my family, I would be mad. Will this feeling ever go away? If not, how do I shut it out? Am I going to doubt every diagnosis I make now? My head was in a spin.

Doctors, like everybody else, make mistakes. Errors of judgement, technical mistakes, a lapse in memory – they happen to everybody, including doctors. But unlike everybody else, when we doctors make mistakes, someone might get inadvertently harmed, or even die.

We make mistakes in different settings: in the clinics, the emergency rooms, the wards, the delivery rooms, the intensive care units, the operating theatres. Some places – like the operating theatres – are more high-risk than others.

We may miss common diagnoses: cancer, heart attacks, fractures, serious infections. When we do finally find the right diagnosis, alas, it might be too late. We may write the wrong doses of medications, especially in the hospital where medications are prescribed swiftly. We may miss giving the long-acting insulin to the Type 1 diabetic who is admitted on our service, causing the patient to slip into ketoacidosis.

Some specialities, like the surgical ones, are more high-risk than others, and the consequences of mistakes are greater. Neurosurgeons may wreck a person’s ability to move, obstetricians may lose the baby or the mother, surgeons may botch the surgery and the patient. Not everyone is cut out to be a surgeon. Those doctors have a different kind of nerve.

Shortly after the missed diagnosis, I picked up the book Do No Harm by Henry Marsh, a British neurosurgeon and author. (Memoirs by doctors have been a lifesaver throughout my medicine journey. They always remind me that I am not alone.)

In his candid memoir, Mr Marsh wrote: “I have made many patients very happy with successful operations but there have been many terrible failures.”

He added: “It’s not the successes I remember, or so I like to think, but the failures.”

He described one incident at two in the morning when he inadvertently nicked a patient’s basilar artery ­– the artery supplying the brainstem – leaving the man paralysed for the rest of his life.

His memoir provides insight into the life of a surgeon, a doctor, the moments of exhilaration and despair. He makes it clear, though, that it is not a confession, but simply “an honest account of what it is like to be a neurosurgeon.” He added: “I hope that the problems I describe will be familiar to doctors and patients everywhere.”

Nobody trains longer than neurosurgeons, so it was somewhat revealing that a neurosurgeon would write a book about mistakes – a testimony that years of training do not bring perfection.

Perfection was never the aim of medical school or training. Striving to be competent is different from striving to be perfect. Competence is attainable, perfection is not. Striving for perfection is self-torture. Being a good doctor is to be competent, and to recognise and accept one’s own fallibility.

I still think about the patient who went to the ICU. I do worry about missing more diagnoses in the future. I do worry that I will continue to make mistakes and how grave those mistakes might be. It’s the life of a fallible doctor. There’s no escaping it.

Taureef Mohammed is a physician from TT working in Canada

E-mail: taureef_im@hotmail.com