"Handwriting beats typing hands down"

WHEN IT COMES to education, it’s hard to resist the temptation to think technology trumps fundamental skills like handwriting. Don’t get me wrong, technology, used responsibly, is an invaluable teaching tool, but it’s not a given that it’s the only answer for education.

This we see in an academic battle that pits typing against handwriting. Educators in the US led the generation of children it deemed Gen Z (children born between 1997 and 2012) to believe that learning cursive handwriting was outdated. Signing their names would become obsolete because of electronic signatures.

Scandinavian countries (Denmark, Sweden and Norway) and Australia relied heavily on computers in the classroom too. Now, those countries realise the mistake they made. Ironically, here in Trinidad and Tobago, the government discusses the greater use of technology, suggesting we’re heading in the direction the rest of the world has abandoned.

In an October 25 internet article entitled Memory and Learning, three educators, Elizabeth DeWitt, Cheryl Lundy Swift and Christina Bretz, discuss what was lost when educators stopped teaching cursive handwriting.

The authors write, “In a world where digital devices are everywhere, it’s easy to wonder if handwriting still matters. We’ve all heard the argument that keyboards and screens have made this foundational skill obsolete. But research keeps confirming what many teachers have known for years: handwriting is more than just penmanship – it’s an important part of a child’s thinking and literacy development, particularly during the formative years of pre-K through fifth grade.”

Several academic studies confirm that forming letters and connecting them in cursive writing creates awareness and memory of words. Cursive writing forms the glue that holds individual letters together on paper and in our minds. Arguably, it’s a process that makes students become better creative writers. Writing is multi-sensory. Typing requires remembering where letters are on a keyboard, but it is a repetitive, push-button activity. Handwriting, especially taking notes, makes the brain combine visual, auditory and kinaesthetic input.

Through writing, children develop better hand-eye co-ordination, which boosts memory. Typing is static, rote learning. Writing is interactive. The writing process allows children to focus on high-level thinking once letters and words are formed. But this only comes with practice, which in turn creates fluid thinking.

“Instead of struggling to recall how to write letters, children can concentrate on building sentences, expressing thoughts and ideas, and crafting coherent narratives. This is how fluent writing develops.”

There’s no doubt that note-taking helps students retain more information because our brains process information as we listen and write simultaneously. Listening alone accounts for only about 20 per cent of information retention.

This doesn’t mean we should revert to penmanship classes, but it does mean note-taking should be encouraged and taught in all subjects. (Reading needs to be taught in all subjects too, but that’s another conversation.)

The three educators who wrote the internet article suggest students practise writing numbers in maths, label diagrams in science or write vocabulary words in social studies.

In this country, the main problem with teaching handwriting has constantly been introducing and pushing the skill before children are developmentally ready. Pre-school children don’t yet have the fine motor skills it takes to write. They need to develop and use multi-sensory tools like clay, sand or chalk. Colouring helps too, though that’s another activity that got demoted and pushed aside in elementary education.

“These activities prepare the hand and brain for writing long before a pencil ever touches paper.” Once these skills are in place, children can move confidently to tasks with paper and pencils.

We know that strong handwriting skills support literacy and can enhance learning across other academic areas by building focus, confidence and cognitive connections.

Handwriting has another significant advantage over typing that is rarely mentioned: it slows down the brain. Our fast-paced, push-button, technologically-based world feeds anxiety. Handwriting is a slower, rhythmic process that gives us the invaluable luxury of time to think and process in a less anxious environment.

If our educators read the reputable academic research circulating on the internet, they will see how First-World countries that plunged gung-ho into technology are now reversing their hasty decisions to make technology the centre of education. Technology needs to be an educational tool – not a crutch.

We’re lucky we didn’t move fast enough to jump on the technology bandwagon. There’s still time for us to strike the right balance and learn from years of research on the effects of a technologically-driven education on children. The key to everything in life, including education, is balance.