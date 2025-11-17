Garvin Medera back at Digicel

Garvin Medera, Digicel's CEO for the Atlantic Region. -

FORMER Caribbean Airlines (CAL) CEO Garvin Medera has been appointed head of Digicel’s Atlantic Region.

Digicel announced the appointment in a press release on November 17.

Medera is no stranger to the regional telecommunications company, having previously served as chairman of the Digicel Foundation TT.

He also served as CEO of Digicel Play before resigning to take up the top post at CAL.

Digicel said his return reflects the company’s focus on strengthening regional expertise and driving future development.

The company noted that his work at CAL to deliver operational profitability, digital modernisation, and increased customer focus “aligns seamlessly with Digicel’s ambition to elevate customer experience across every market we serve.”

Marcelo Cataldo, group CEO of Digicel, welcomed Medera’s return.

He said, “Garvin’s return to Digicel is both a professional reunion and a powerful signal of our future. He understands our mission at its core, connecting communities through service, trust, and reliability. As Digicel continues to transform, his blend of regional insight and global leadership will help us accelerate our next chapter with clarity and ambition.”

Medera said he is happy to be back at Digicel.

He said, “Returning to Digicel feels both meaningful and motivating. This is where I first learned the true weight of connecting people, not just through technology, but through service. I look forward to working with this exceptional team to shape the next era of connectivity for our customers and communities.”

Medera’s appointment comes as Digicel undergoes a major restructuring exercise to meet obligations to its creditors and bondholders.

On July 8, the company announced the closure of its publishing and broadcasting arm, which included Loop News and SportsMax.

More than 50 permanent and contract staff, along with freelance talent, were affected.

Medera served as CAL CEO from October 2017 until his resignation last month.

He was among several senior executives who departed the state-owned airline following the April 28 general election.

Soon after assuming office, Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar gave the airline two years to reverse its fortunes.

The ultimatum was given as there are questions over CAL's finances due to its management's failure to submit audited financial results despite spending millions on internal and external auditors.