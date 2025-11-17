Dove's workshop uplifts the youths

Secondary school students participated in the Dove self-esteem project's Confident Me motivational workshop. - Photo courtesy Unilever Caribbean Ltd

HUNDREDS of students from 14 secondary schools across Trinidad participated in a week-long Dove Self-Esteem Project, which featured the well-known personal care brand's signature Confident Me motivational workshops.

The sessions, a press release said, were designed to help young people identify personal strengths and build a strong sense of self-worth. The initiative ran from 13-17 October and was a launchpad for what is intended to become a long-term programme in schools throughout Trinidad and Tobago.

Research shows low body confidence can negatively impact young people’s friendships, health, and even academic performance. In partnership with the Centre for Appearance Research, Dove developed its unique workshops to be grounded in science rather than just inspiration.

Students were encouraged to actively participate in activities, discussions, and reflections - making the experience interactive and impactful, rather than passive.

Members of staff at Unilever Caribbean along with wellness experts and mental health activists Simone Da Costa and Chelsea Cree, played a vital role in executing the workshops, engaging students in meaningful discussions.

Dove said it remains committed to empowering the next generation in building resilience and self-worth.

Its parent distributor, Unilever Caribbean Limited, sees this initiative as an essential step in equipping young people with the tools to build confidence and embrace their individuality.

Alanna Ramjattan, marketing manager at Unilever Caribbean Ltd, encouraged the students, saying “You are enough, just as you are.

"In a world filled with filters, comparisons, and unrealistic beauty standards, it is easy to lose sight of your worth. But your value is not defined by how you look, it’s defined by who you are, your talents, your kindness, and the positive impact you make.”

Managing Director at Unilever Caribbean Limited, Ginelle Lambie, said that at the core of Dove’s Self Esteem Project is an important message.

"We all have strengths that make us unique, and embracing those is the first step toward true confidence. Dove is here to remind you that beauty comes in all shapes, sizes, and shades - and your compassion and authenticity are your greatest power.”

Some of the participating schools included North Eastern College, Holy Faith Convent, Couva, Bishop Anstey High School East, St Francois Girls’ College, Naparima Girls’ High School and St Augustine Girls' High School – to name a few.