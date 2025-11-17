Dennis: Trinidad contractors bring 'goodies' for Tobagonians ahead of THA poll

PNM Tobago Council leader Ancil Dennis. - File photo

PNM Tobago Council political leader Ancil Dennis has alleged that the Trinidad-based contractors who were hired by the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) to construct four roads in Tobago, have used some of their money to purchase “goodies” for voters ahead of the upcoming THA election.

On November 12, as he wound up his contribution to a private motion in the Assembly Legislature, Scarborough, Chief Secretary Farley Augustine made the announcement that the Tobago THA has been dissolved.

This clears the way for THA elections which must be held between January 12 to February 12.

Dennis was addressing supporters during the PNM’s Community Conversations at the Patience Hill Community Centre, Tobago, on November 13.

At the meeting, Dennis endorsed community activist Brian Harris as the party’s candidate for the Signal Hill/Patience Hill electoral district in the election. The seat is currently held by the TPP’s Nigel Taitt.

The THA’s decision to hire Trinidad contractors to construct roads on the island was a major talking point for the PNM before and after the inaugural Tobago October Carnival in 2022.

The party, over the years, has accused the THA of turning its back on Tobago contractors and destroying the island’s construction sector.

At the Patience Hill meeting, Dennis urged supporters to vote based on the Farley Augustine-led administration’s performance over the past four years.

“This election is where you, the people of Tobago, must determine whether or not you are satisfied with the performance of this administration for those years to the extent that you are prepared to return them to office,’ he said.

“That is a decision each of you will have to make considering your own personal circumstances, considering your own self-interest and your future generation. I beg of you, people of Tobago, do not make those decisions based on what would happen over the next two months.”

The former chief secretary continued, “Because over the next two months, you are going to see gifts, toys for children, including bicycles like never before. You are going to see hampers and food vouchers like never before.

“Now their (TPP) colour is blue. You are going to see those blue notes distributed on blocks, distributed in households like never before. You are going to see fridges, stoves, microwaves distributed in households like never before.

“In fact, over the next two months, you will be bombarded by a lot of goodies beyond the extent of what you saw in 2013. If you felt that their was splurging in the 2013 THA election, this is going to be ten times more.”

Dennis then alleged that “the same contractors from south Trinidad who were given corrupt contracts and who benefitted from your resources through inflated prices of projects and through corrupt procurement processes have utilised some of those funds to import and purchase goodies for you from China and other places.

“I can say to you without fear of contradiction that there are several containers on the island already loaded with these items and they will come to you and give you those items with the hope of buying your support for another four years.”

He told Tobagonians they have an opportunity to reverse the situation.

“The actions of the next four years, just like the actions of the past four years, can, in fact, impact on the future of your children and your grandchildren.

“If Tobago’s heritage, patronage and its land resources are prostituted out of here over the next four years, then I could tell you while you might be old and cold and on your way out, your children and your grandchildren will suffer the consequences.”

Contacted by Newsday for comment on Dennis’ allegation, Deputy Chief Secretary Dr Faith Brebnor, said via WhatsApp, “I didn’t hear him and I certainly have no idea about any contractor or any goodies. But the one thing I have come to realise is that if the PNM is accusing you of doing something, it’s because they have, they are, or they have intentions of doing the very thing they accuse you of.”